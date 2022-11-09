Blazers for women: Versatile wear that flatter all body types

Are you one of those working professionals with a plump frame, embarrassed about your not-so-perfect body type? Are you a young mother who has had to join back work after maternity leave? Or are you 30-something mom of two haplessly juggling between work and home duties while working from home? Well, women in all such profiles must find it hard to cover their slightly imperfect body types, even so when they wear western clothes. For all such women, the solution to many of their fashion woes could be blazers!

Blazers can help hid one's flaws and give a smart overall look. Wearing blazers shows that you mean business. Women who feel slightly under confident making an office presentation can see a surge in confidence with a blazer on. If you work from home and have kids around, it is pretty likely that you would work in casual clothes. Imagine if your boss was to suddenly call a video meeting? Slipping into a blazer can be a definite way to get dressed and be presentable in a jiffy.

What's more is blazers are pretty versatile - wear. You can pair them with jeans, trousers, skirts and you are likely to look super cool. The good news is that blazers of good quality which are also decently priced are available on Amazon. We have bunched together some of them for your perusal. Do take a look.

Qiii ; Beautiful You Women's Lightweight Summer Blazer

This is a single breasted formal blazer that is a perfect option for summer season. It is a lightweight piece of garment, which comes without a lining. This slim fit blazer is a two-buttoned one is an excellent option for business meetings, as office wear, for professional gatherings and for the student community. It has a matt finish and is available in two colours - black and navy blue.