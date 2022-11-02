Sign out
Boots for women: This footwear goes well with different kinds of outfits

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 03, 2022 11:09 IST

Boots for women look really smart not just with jeans but with skirts and dresses as well. Check out our selection from Amazon.

Boots for women add a lot of variety to a woman's closet.

It is often said diamonds are a woman's best friend. To that list of ‘best friends’ one can safely add shoes as well. We may have several pairs of shoes, but we will always make room for that new one. Talking of shoes, a collection is never complete without a pair of boots.

Now, for Indian women, a pair of boots is not the most natural choice of a footwear. This is not because they don't like them but simply because for generations of women before us, who wore mostly sarees and salwar kameez, boots just didn't fit in. Even the generation that took to wearing western wear like formal trousers to work and stuck with jeans and t-shirt for casual outing, wasn't too sure about pair the latter, in particular, with a pair of boots. All that has since undergone a lot of change. Now, boots are worn not just with jeans and casual trousers but will all kinds of dresses as well like skirts.

If you been conservative in your choice of footwear but have a strong urge to explore new options, well here's your chance. We have curated a list of choicest boots, available online and would want you to take a look at them and even pick some. Jump right in.

Tan Toe Ladies Ankle Boot

This pair of smart-looking ankle boots comes in two colours - tan and black. If you're planning to add boots to your footwear collection, then this design of boots should definitely feature in your list. Thanks to its versatile design, it can be paired with a variety of clothes and can be worn on casual occasions, while you are headed to work or while celebrating a special occasion. Its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers. It comes with a medium shoe width and has a pull-on closure.

Tan Toe Womens Black Suede Leather Slip-on Ankle Boot |
15% off
1,700 2,000
Buy now

AlexaStar Faux Shearling Women's Classic Boot

This classic-looking boots in available in seven different colours namely coffee, red, black, blue, brown, tan and Teek. This pair has been made using faux shearling (shearling is the skin from a recently shorn sheep or lamb that has been tanned). Its sole is made using polyvinyl chloride. The pair comes with narrow shoe width and has a lace-up closure.

AlexaStar Men's Women's Boots Coffee Bootie - 6 UK (Narrow)
30% off
699 999
Buy now

TEAKWOOD Women Genuine Leather Mid-Top Chalsea Boots

This Teakwood formal shoes is made from genuine leather. It is available in only one colour - brown. This is a mid-top pair which means that it will go a little beyond the ankle. The sole of these boots is made using polyurethane. These regular fit shoes come with a medium shoe width.

TEAKWOOD Women Brown Solid Genuine Leather Mid-Top Chalsea Boots_Size 36
60% off
2,799 6,999
Buy now

Sapatos Boots For Women

These boots have a versatile design and can be worn with a variety of outfits – pants, skirts or dresses. It is available in two attractive colours - tan and black. You can wear them for all kinds of casual outings - dating, shopping, party, street or vacation. The thing is with some thought you can actually wear them to office too.

Sapatos Boots For Women, Ankle Boots, Fashionable And Beautiful Style Boots For Girls, Long Lasting Material, Ideal Gift For Special Occasions (ST-6058-Tan-36)
20% off
799 999
Buy now

TRASE Women's Boots

This is a smart pair of boots, made using faux leather. It features a zipper and, hence, pretty convenient to slip into. This is an ideal of footwear for all kinds of casual, outdoor and holiday outings. It is available in three colours - black, brown and dark brown. It features a padded footbed and generous platform sole to balance chunky, stacked heel for all-day ease. Its sole is polyurethane and it features a one-inch heel. It has a medium shoe width.

TRASE Women's Boots | Faux Leather, Trendy, Comfortable, Zipper Boots for Casual, Outdoor and Holiday Outings| Black, 6 UK
60% off
799 1,999
Buy now

Price of boots at a glance:

ProductPrice
Tan Toe Ladies Ankle Boot 2,000.00
AlexaStar Faux Shearling Women's Classic Boot 999.00
TEAKWOOD Women Genuine Leather Mid-Top Chalsea Boots 6,999.00
Sapatos Boots For Women 999.00
TRASE Women's Boots 799.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

