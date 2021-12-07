Bracelet watches under 2,000 are timeless and a classic statement wear

Women's love for accessories is not unknown to anyone. They love to accessorize and how. This explains why bracelet watches are so popular among them. Bracelet watches makes for one classic statement wear. They serve the purpose of both jewellery and wrist watch. The highlight of these timeless, statement wear is that they are eye-catching. They look good and easily become the highlight of one's overall look.Besides, bracelet watches are voguish and very trendy. They complement well with modern, traditional and ethnic look and give a boost to the personality of the wearer. They are available in varying styles on Amazon. The vast range of bracelet watches is likely to leave you feeling spoilt for choice. Some of them are out and out suited to pair with traditional attire alone, while others go well with all kinds of attire.We have rounded up a few classic bracelet watches for women under ₹2,000 that are fashionable and very stylish. Take a look.1. Shining Diva Fashion Stylish 18k Gold Plated Crystal Bangle Watch Bracelet

The 18K gold-plated crystal bangle watch is the perfect pick if you love jewellery and are also fond of wearing a watch. This watch bracelet serves both the purposes. It has a regal look and looks timeless. It is studded beautifully with crystals. It features analog display and is best-suited to wear on festive occasions. It will also complement well with any traditional, ethnic or trendy wear. The sleek design has a unique charm about it and is fashionable too.2. WB~IGP06 Gold Pleatiting ShinIing and Diamond Dail Analog Watch

This bracelet watch is sleek, slender, elegant and a timeless piece to possess. This watch sports a round dial and comes in a stunning gold colour. The material with which the dial is made from is brass and is of high quality. It has an analog display, and goes well with almost every outfit, thanks to its versatility. 3. Cubia Analogue Women's Watch

This bracelet watch qualifies for love at first sight. It comes with an elegant rectangular dial, and its black strap is studded with crystals all over. It looks attractive and is eye-catching, too. Besides having a premium look and feel to it, this watch is available in two more equally stunning colours. 4. Casera Metal Strap Analogue Multicolour Dial Women's Watches Bangle Combo

This bracelet watch comes in the pack of three. The strap material of all three of them is made from high-quality premium steel. The colour of the dial varies in all three, however all of them sport round dials. These watches have a designer look and feature analog display. Besides, you also enjoy one year warranty against any manufacturing defects.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

