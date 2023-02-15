Branded watches elevate style like no other

When it comes to watches, we all prefer to buy ones that come from established brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Titan, Fastrack and so on. Such watches come with the promise of great display and durability as well. They can be even passed onto future generations, making them perfect heirloom pieces. A lot of us like to wear a watch on a regular basis - call it our penchant for this fashion accessory, or the fact that we do so out of habit. Nevertheless, one must have a collection of watches which should include both analog and digital ones in equal measure. Both these types of watches serve a different purpose. While the former can enhance the style quotient, the latter can track health parameters and many sports activities.

Since there are so many options to choose from, we understand when you feel overwhelmed by it. Hence, we have curated a list of our favourites which includes both analog and digital ones. The branded watches list below will definitely appeal to your style sensibilities. Take a look below.



Titan Smart Smartwatch

This Titan smartwatch comes with a lot of promises. It can help track your sports activities, health parameters like SPO2 levels, heart rate etc., and notify you about calls and messages, among other things. It has a round dial and has a screen size of about 1.32 inches. It is available in many colour options.