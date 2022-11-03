Sign out
Caps for men: Opt for ones that have comfortable fitting and are durable

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 03, 2022 19:30 IST

A cap can effortlessly ramp up one's style quotient. Having said so, it also serves as a protection from sun's harsh rays in summers and ultra violet rays all round the year.

Caps for men are both fashionable and sun protection gear.

Like a pair of sunglasses, if there is one fashion accessory that can completely change one's look and make one look oh-so-cool is a cap. What was seen initially as a sports gear has become a part and parcel of every man's daily routine.

A cap has that ability to instantly draw one's attention, small wonder it is an important fashion accessory. It makes one look super confident and it can complete one's look. Though initially designed as a sun protection gear, a cap is considered more an item of fashion than a weather essential.

You could be a cap maniac or a novice wanting to try it out for the first time, our selection of caps from Amazon will certainly win your hearts. Many of them are smaller lesser known brands while a few like Puma are well-known. They are trendy and comfortable. Take a look.

Stylish Cotton Baseball EDIKO Cap for Men/Women

This is unisex cap and is available in three colours - blue, black and white. It comes in a comfortable fitting and you can feel good all day long wearing this cap. It also provides protection from sun and dust. It boasts of good stitch and has a perfect print, all of which come together to add to one's looks. It has been made using high quality fabric with a structured fit design. It is made of cotton and is available as a free size cap. Keep the swag going, guys!

HUSB Soft Cotton Adjustable Unisex Cap

Here's another example of a lightweight and durable cap option for men. Though this cap can be worn by women as well. This cap is ideal for all kinds of sporting and outdoor activities. Lightweight and durable, you can get them in four different colours - black, navy blue, off white and red. This sporty cap is also an excellent sun-protection gear. What's more is that it is a free size cap as it has adjustable velcro behind.

VRITRAZ Solid Baseball Caps

This one is another baseball cap, styled for a unique, timeless and classic appeal. It is fashionable without being over-the-top or flamboyant. It is available in 14 different colours and is unisex in character. Made from high quality cotton, it is free of any lead or mercury. While is comfortable and fashionable, it also keeps one warm. Just go for this one. 

Handcuffs Unisex Cap Sports Cap

This smart-looking sports cap can be worn by both men and women. It is available in a host of attractive colours such as black, blue, full black, grey, multicolour and yellow. This is a quick drying sun cap, designed to provide full ultra violet protection. It is also rather easy to maintain as one can easily hand wash this cap in cold water.

Puma Men's Cap

This attractive-looking sports cap from Puma is available in a huge number of colours (26 in total) and will be an interesting addition to any man's wardrobe. The one profiled here is available in black colour and is made using 100% polyester fabric. It features a buckle closure. This cap should ideally be machine washed. You can always depend on Puma for quality.

Price of caps of men at a glance:

