Card holders: Opt for ones that are durable and lightweight

Card holders make for a great practical and utility accessory.

Cardholders make for an important utility accessory. It allows the users to carry all their cards in one place in a clutter-free manner. The best part about the cardholders available in the market is their sleek and compact design. They can easily fit into one's pocket and are super convenient to use. Besides, unlike a wallet they experience less wear and tear. One must always opt for ones that come with RFID blocking technology. They make for practical additions in every handbag and most are unisex as well. To help you with options, we have rounded up some of them in our list below. The listed ones are made from good quality leather and you will find interesting colour options too in them. Scroll on to take a closer look at our picks and don't forget to add them to your cart. They also make for great gifting options.



Husk N Hoof RFID Blocking Leather Credit Card Holder Wallet

This card holder wallet can be used by both men and women. It is available in stunning blue colour. It is made from top notch quality leather that has a smooth texture. There are 6 individual secure card slots, 1 separate id card slot and 2 cash slots. What more can you ask for? This wallet will allow you to keep all your cards in an organized manner. This has been handcrafted in India and makes for a great gifting option as well.

Fashion Freak Genuine Leather Credit Card Holder Wallet

This wallet is made from 100% genuine leather. It comes in three colours - black, Black Brown and Hunter Brown. It is a Made in India product. It has enough space to carry many cards in a clutter-free manner. It can be used by both men and women and is a unisex fashion accessory. This is a durable piece and you will love using this one for years to come.

SHAPIN METALS Unisex Faux Leather Wallet

This wallet is slim in design. It is made from faux leather material and is a durable one for sure. There are six card slots in this one and one cash slot. It comes in two variants - one with a SS pen and one just wallet. It is available in stunning brown colour. An attractive fashion plus utility accessory, this one makes for a great gifting option.

Fashion Freak Leather Credit Card Holder

Sleek, chic and elegant, this card holder can be used by both men and women. It is available in brown colour and is made from leather material. It is also super lightweight and can be easily fitted into one’s pocket. An essential accessory, this one is also available in black colour. One can see the logo of the brand in front. Besides, the best part is this one will last for years to come.

CABLE HUNTER Black Leather Men's RFID Blocking Card Holder This card holder is available in stunning black colour and is made from good quality leather material. It comes with a zipper closure and has 10 secure card slots and two cash slots. It is slim and compact in design. A lightweight fashion accessory, this one can be easily fitted into one’s pocket. It will make it easy for the user to carry all one’s cards in one place in a cutter-free manner.

Price of card holders for men at a glance:

Card holders Price CABLE HUNTER Black Leather Men's RFID Blocking Card Holder ₹ 999 Husk N Hoof RFID Blocking Leather Credit Card Holder Wallet for Men Women Blue ₹ 1,299 SHAPIN METALS Unisex Faux Leather Wallet for Men 6 Slots Card & 1 Cash Holder Wallet for Men Perfect Gifts for Wallet for Men, Slim Wallet for Men(Only Wallet) ₹ 1,499 Fashion Freak Genuine Leather Credit Card Holder Wallet - Slim Minimalist Front Pocket RFID Blocking Wallets for Men & Women ₹ 1,699 Fashion Freak Leather Credit Card Holder -Slim Minimalist Front Pocket RFID Blocking Leather Wallets for Men Women (Brown) ₹ 1,699