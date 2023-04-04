Cotton kurtas for women to beat summer heat

Cotton kurta is a supremely comfortable piece of clothing for women. A chic and traditional clothing option, women from different age groups find it one of the most preferred sartorial choices because it is lightweight, breathable and easy to maintain. There are so many styles, prints, patterns and striking colour options available in this humble apparel. The best part about it is how versatile a kurta is. It can be worn in casual wear, office wear and even on formal occasions.

There are also options available in different lengths. You will find short kurtas to knee-length kurtas, making it suitable for women of all ages and body types. When it comes to rounding off the look, you can pick literally any bottom wear. Be it a pair of leggings, palazzo, jeans or churidar - a kurta goes with everything. In terms of accessory, a pair of drop earrings or jhumkis can best complement the overall look.

W for Woman Women's Cotton Straight Kurta

This cotton kurta for women comes in a straight fit. It features a beautiful print and has an overall summery feel to it. It has three fourth sleeves and is a calf length apparel. Wear it with leggings or palazzo or jeans and you will ace the look. It is available in a soothing green colour. It can be machine washed.