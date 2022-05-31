Cotton shorts for women that you'll absolutely love By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 31, 2022 19:18 IST





Summary: There's a variety available in cotton shorts for women in terms of print and design. Read on to take a look at some of the options.

Cotton shorts are a blessing to wear in summer season.

We all know that cotton fabric is ideal for summer. It is lightweight and breathable that keeps one cool and at ease all day long. So, when it comes to buying a pair of shorts for women, it is always wise to opt for cotton shorts, as they offer supreme comfort and exude a carefree vibe. Women can wear cotton shorts on a number of occasions to look stylish while feeling absolutely comfortable. There are many designs and print too available in these type of shorts. Some of these shorts come with a matching belt too that help amp up the style quotient.



If you're looking for options, then our list below will come in handy. It includes smart-looking shorts that rank high on durability and comfort factors. While some come in a relaxed fit, others have a flattering fit that help accentuate the curves and boost your feel good factor. Scroll through the list to check out our picks. Price of cotton shorts for women at a glance:

Cotton shorts for women Price Fratini Cotton Blend Casual Shorts ₹ 1,199.00 The Souled Store Cotton Shorts ₹ 749.00 Carlton London Shorts ₹ 1,277.00 House of Silhouettes Cotton Shorts ₹ 2,150.00 Marks & Spencer Chino Shorts ₹ 2,538.00 - ₹ 2,999.00

Fratini Cotton Blend Casual Shorts



This pair of shorts is made from cotton blend fabric. It features a floral print and exudes a vibrant and happy vibe. Perfect for holidays, this is a must-pack apparel to look like a diva. It comes in a regular fit and features two pockets. It has a buckle closure and is a comfortable, easy-breezy garment that you'll absolutely love. You can wash it in a machine.

The Souled Store Cotton Shorts



Available in a soothing and flattering Olive green colour, this pair of shorts is made of premium quality cotton (bio-washed) fabric and will last you for many seasons. Smart and elegant, you can sport it as a daily, casual and everyday wear. It has a relaxed vibe and comes with a matching cotton belt. It has a great fit and is perfect for sprucing up everyday style.

Carlton London Shorts This elegant-looking pair of shorts has a regular fit and is available in a stunning grey colour. It is made from cotton fabric and has a high-rise waistline. You can team these shorts with a number of options ranging from a blazer, jumper, t-shirt and more. With a slightly formal touch, these shorts look absolutely flattering and therefore an easy must-have for your wardrobe.

House of Silhouettes Cotton Shorts



If you like garments that fit well and hug the body, then this pair of shorts can appeal to your taste. Made from good quality cotton fabric, this one has a raw hemline. It is a high waist garment that clings to the body rather well, accentuating your curves and elevating your confidence at the same time. You can pair this apparel with a number of options - a tank top, a sleeveless top, casual t-shorts and more.

Marks & Spencer Chino Shorts



This pair of chino shorts from Marks and Spencer ranks high on the durability and quality of garment. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and looks very smart. Available in three colours - soft white, navy and Khakhi - this one marries both comfort and style seamlessly. It comes with a button closure and the garment has a decent and presentable appeal.