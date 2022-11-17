Down jackets for women are essential in winter, a must have in your wardrobe

Winter is the time to snuggle in, give in to the fuzzy feeling and all about feeling comfortable and cosy. With colder winter months just some time away, it would be nice if you braced yourself for the chilly winds a little in advance by shopping for the right set of clothing items. A down jacket or puffer jacket is one fail-proof option that will keep one safe, protected and warm - all at once. This jacket also eliminates the need of layering up. We all hate it and by wearing down jackets, one just doesn't need anything else. What's amazing about these jackets is how they are so lightweight. While sweaters and coats can really weigh one down at times, these jackets are the super fun alternative that everyone loves.

For women, we have rounded up some options in the category. Read on to take a look at them and shop them right away.



Rokka&Rolla Women's Lightweight Packable Down Puffer Jacket Coat

This puffer jacket for women is a lightweight apparel. Thanks to its premium windproof shell fabric and high-tech workmanship, it is a comfortable and cosy wear that makes it so sought after. It is also lightweight and comes in a slew of solid colour options like black and Nostalgia Rose. Do buy this one, as you will end up wearing this for most part of the season.