Flying Machine shirts for men offer comfort and style in equal measure

If there is one garment for men that gives the classic gentleman look, then it has to be the vanilla shirt. It has the most basic of designs but is also the most effective. It makes men look smart and presentable and is also easy to handle. Thanks to its front open buttoned design, it is absolutely easy to wear and remove. Shirts come in with a lot of variations too - some are fitted, some loose, lots of them have variations thanks to their collar design. Some are full sleeves while others have half sleeves.

The markets are full of a number of brands, big and small, and one of them is Flying Machine. This is entirely an Indian brand. The shirts of this brand are durable, stylish and affordable.

If you are looking for options, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. We have bunched together some of the best shirts from Flying Machine for your perusal. Check them out here.

Flying Machine Men's Casual Shirt

This is a slim fit shirt and looks very smart. This is a 100% cotton shirt and comes with full shirt and has a classic collar. This brown, blue, white coloured shirt is an ideal shirt as casual wear - stepping out for a drink with a friend? Slip into one of these shirts. Planning an outing with family for brunch? Trust this shirt to care of your garment needs. There's a 53% off on this shirt.