Footwear for women: Get home flats, sneakers and mojris, amp up your collection

Stock up on different types of footwear to elevate your style.

A bad pair of footwear can spoil your look. And a good one can elevate like no other. Footwear is an important fashion staple that one must possess in different types. For women, there are so many varieties available. From a pair of pumps, moccasins, flats, sneakers to a sandal - one should have all of them in abundance. It is important for your footwear to match with the vibe of the overall look. Hence, having a lot of options always proves useful and comes handy too. Besides, different occasions also demand you to don different types of footwear. For the workplace, it is best if you throw on a pair of pumps or even sneakers. For a casual outing with your pals, a pair of flat sandals will look chic. A pair of moccasins is an all-season wear that ranks high on both comfort and style quotients. To help you navigate through many choices, we have curated a list of our favourites in a list below. Scroll on to take a look at them.



Karaddi Women Bellies for Ladies Pumps Girls Wedges Daily Use Collage Office

This pair of pumps is one classy pick that you can wear to your workplace and meetings. It will give one stature and amp up their style quotient. This pair is available in many exciting colour options. You can walk with aplomb and elegance in these pumps and thanks to its amazing comfort factor, you won't have to worry about tripping off.

Chere Women Brown Sassy Snakeprint Flats

Flats for many women are a footwear staple. Introduce this pair of flats with a snake print on it to amp up your style. It is an easy-breezy pair and very comfortable to walk in. When going for a lunch date or a night out, you can don these to round off the look. It indeed looks sassy and striking at the same time.



Puma Womens Shuffle Max WNS Sneaker

Are you a woman who loves to hoard sneakers? Well, we get your obsession. This pair from Puma will make for a lovely addition, for it is comfortable, durable and stylish in appearance too. Available in white colour, this pair is made from a blend of polyurethane, leather and suede materials. Also, don't forget to check out the colour options available in this one.

shoexpress Womens Solid Slip-on Moccasins with Metal Accent Moccasins

A pair of moccasins is something that women can wear all year round. It is comfortable and easy to walk into. No matter what attire you're wearing, moccasins go with everything. This particular pair is available in brown and black colour options. The appearance of these moccasins is striking indeed and women from different age groups will love wearing this pair.

Nakh Women Silver Swarovski and Zari Work Jutti/Ethnic Mojari A pair of juttis is something every woman should own in her footwear collection. It goes well with traditional attire and even some of the western attire. This particular pair is something that will go with pretty much every colour. Its outer material is made of synthetic and it has been handmade with perfection. It will look absolutely flattering on women from different age groups.

Price of footwears for women at a glance:

Footwear Price Chere Women Brown Sassy Snakeprint Flats ₹ 1,199 Karaddi Women Bellies for Ladies Pumps Girls Wedges Daily Use Collage Office ₹ 1,999 Puma Womens Shuffle Max WNS Sneaker ₹ 3,499 shoexpress Womens Solid Slip-on Moccasins with Metal Accent Moccasins ₹ 423.41 - ₹ 2,368 Nakh Women Silver Swarovski and Zari Work Jutti/Ethnic Mojari ₹ 2,999