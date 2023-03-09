Gym bags for men should be spacious, come with separate shoe compartment

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Gym bags for men come in a wide variety of styles, sizes, and materials to suit different preferences and workout routines. Whether you're hitting the gym before or after work, or planning on taking your gear with you on a weekend trip, there's a gym bag out there for you.
When it comes to materials, gym bags for men can range from simple canvas to high-tech materials like neoprene, nylon, or polyester, which are lightweight and durable. Some bags even come with added features like waterproofing or antimicrobial treatments to keep your gear clean and dry.
In terms of design, gym bags for men can range from classic duffel bags to more modern backpack styles with various pockets and compartments for easy organization. Some bags also have shoe compartments, insulated water bottle pockets, or even built-in chargers for your devices.
When choosing a gym bag, it's important to consider your specific needs and preferences. Do you need a bag with a lot of pockets for organization, or would you prefer something more streamlined? Are you looking for a bag that can double as a weekend bag, or one that's specifically designed for the gym? Whatever your needs, there's a gym bag out there for you.
We have put together a list of such bags that you must consider. See here.
Urban Tribe Sports Gym Duffel Bag with Separate Shoe Compartment Indigo
The gym duffel bag is a perfect companion for your fitness sessions. With a separate shoe compartment, you can easily carry your gym shoes or sports shoes without worrying about them mixing with your other items. The bag comes in an attractive indigo colour and is made of durable materials. Its 23-litre capacity offers ample space for all your gym essentials, while its adjustable strap ensures comfortable carrying.
WALKENT 3 in 1 Sports, Gym & Travel Duffel Bag 35L
This gym-cum-travel duffel bag (35L) is a versatile and stylish option for those who want a bag that can handle all of their needs. With a water-resistant exterior, this bag is perfect for any weather condition. Additionally, the bag can be carried in three different ways, making it a versatile choice for anyone on the go. Whether you're heading to the gym, sports practice, or a weekend getaway, this duffel bag is a great option.
MuscleBlaze Hybrid Gym Bag Cum Backpack
This is a hybrid gym bag; a versatile and stylish bag that can be used as a duffle bag, backpack or sports bag. It is designed for both men and women and is perfect for carrying gym essentials or sports equipment. The bag is made of high-quality materials and has a spacious 40 L capacity. It also features multiple compartments for organized storage, padded shoulder straps for comfort, and a durable construction that can withstand daily wear and tear. The black colour adds a sleek and modern touch to the overall design.
Harissons Jake Gym Bag, 31 L Duffel Bag with Shoe Compartment
This gym bag is a spacious and versatile duffel bag with a 31L capacity. It features a separate shoe compartment, making it perfect for gym-goers and athletes. The bag is made of durable polyester and comes in a stylish navy turquoise colour. It can be used as a backpack or a shoulder bag, thanks to its detachable shoulder straps. Additionally, the bag has a quick access pocket, making it easy to grab your essentials on the go.
Harissons Trinity Gym Duffel 28L Sports Bag for Men and Women
This sports bag is the perfect choice for both men and women who are looking for a durable and functional gym bag. Made from high-quality polyester, this bag comes in black and turquoise and features a 2-in-1 design with a yoga mat holder and a shoe compartment. It also has a detachable shoulder strap and a quick access pocket for easy storage of your essentials. With a 28L capacity, this bag is perfect for gym-goers who need to carry all their gear in one place.
|Product
|Price
|Urban Tribe Plank 23 litres Sports Gym Duffel Bag with Separate Shoe Compartment Indigo
|₹ 1,049
|WALKENT 3 in 1 Sports, Gym & Travel Duffel Bag 35L (Black) Water Resistant, Stylish, 3 Way to Carry
|₹ 1,690
|MuscleBlaze Hybrid Gym Bag Cum Backpack, Duffle Bag for Men and Women, Sports Bag, Black, 40 L
|₹ 1,199
|Harissons Jake Gym Bag, 31 L Duffel Bag with Shoe Compartment - Navy Turquoise, Unisex, Polyester | 3 in 1 Multi-Purpose Duffle Backpack for Travel | Quick Access Pocket & Detachable Shoulder Straps
|₹ 1,550
|Harissons Trinity Gym Duffel 28L Sports Bag for Men and Women(Black & Turquoise) Polyester | 2 in 1 Yoga Mat Holder Duffle Bag with Shoe Compartment, Detachable Shoulder Strap with Quick Access Pocket
|₹ 1,000
