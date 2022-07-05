Hair bands for girls look pretty and keep their hair in place

Hair bands aid in securing all hair strands in place.

Hair bands make for an amazing fashion and utility accessory. Growing up, girls indeed have a lot of baby hair and to tame them can be a daunting task for many mothers. A simple solution to the problem would be to find a cute and stylish-looking hair band with a firm grip that can secure every strand of hair. If one were to look online for hair bands for girls, one would be delighted and overwhelmed with the sea of pretty options available at the click of a button. What's important before making a purchase decision is that the hair band is skin-friendly and something that doesn't dig into the scalp of the girl child. Another factor that can be looked into is the durability of the material used in the making of the band. Keeping these considerations in mind, we have shortlisted a bunch of the hair bands for girls in our list below. All of them make for simple and cute options and girls will love to wear them on on a daily basis. To take a look at options, scroll down.



Fashion Alley Bow Hairband

This pack of six hair bands for girls come with a pretty bow on one side of it. On the bow one can see some sparkly sequin work that enhances the overall beauty of this fashion accessory. It weighs very light and is available in a slew of colours to match every attire of girls. Made of fine quality plastic material, girls will simply look attractive wearing this.

Wahhson Plastic Hairband

Girls will love this pack of four hair bands. They look trendy, fashionable and most importantly are accessories of utility. A re-sizable hair band made of plastic, it comes in different and vibrant colours featuring a polka dot pattern all over it. There's a knot too at the centre of the hair band. Needlessly to say, the band looks pretty and is likely to go well with every attire - whether it is party or a casual one.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Hair Bands

Little girls love everything pretty and cute and which is why they will love this hair band that comes in a pack of two. Made using premium quality material, it features a lovely design and bow in the middle. It is available in a lot of soothing and bright colours that can amp up the look of your little girl. It keeps hair in place, is durable and convenient for daily wear.

Glamifirsto Crystal Headbands

This pack of four hair bands is made of durable plastic material and is lightweight too. The bands come with two rows of teeth inside that ensures every strand of hair is in place for long. It is comfortable to wear and won't dig into the scalp. So, if girls are struggling to tame baby or frizzy hair, then this fashion accessory can definitely come in handy. The colours this hair band is available in are attractive and lovely.

YouBella Plastic Head Band

Gorgeous, attractive and a statement wear - this hair band for girls will indeed garner attention, and how! It is made from plastic material and is free from nickel and lead, thus making it a skin-friendly fashion accessory. It can be the perfect party wear and the amazing crystals studded work on the band is simply stunning. It is available in more colour options too; check them out.

Price of hair bands for girls at a glance:

Hair bands for girls Price Fashion Alley Bow Hairband ₹ 599.00 Wahhson Plastic Hairband ₹ 1,299.00 Amazon Brand - Solimo Hair Bands ₹ 300.00 Glamifirsto Crystal Headbands ₹ 799.00 YouBella Plastic Head Band ₹ 599.00