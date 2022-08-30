High neck shoes for men can elevate overall look in a jiffy

Summary:
What is a good footwear collection for men as per you? Well, we will go first. For us, a footwear collection should be eclectic and fun. It should include bold prints, fancy designs, smart and minimalistic pairs and definitely more of high neck shoes for men. Yes, the high neck shoes can really elevate the overall look of a man. It is eye-catching, attractive to look at, appears to give a stature to a person and more. A fun fact about these shoes is that you can hide the socks you're wearing easily, just in case, you know, if it looks unflattering. There is a sea of options available online from the likes of Puma, Nike and more.
We have shortlisted some for you, which we believe will do justice to your style sense. They feature amazing prints and come in a range of colour options. Before you scroll down to take a look at options, brace yourself, for you may want to add all of them to your cart. So, happy shopping!
Zixer Men's Korean Style High Top Platform Fashion Sneakers
This pair of sneakers from men is made from faux leather and rubber material. It comes with lace-up closure and is water resistant. A lightweight pair made from breathable fabric, this one has great shock-absorbing qualities. It offers great grip and is super comfortable to walk in too. You can find a range of colour options in this one.
West Code Men's Sneaker
This pair of sneakers has a sole made from ethylene-vinyl acetate material. There are a lot of colour options available in this pair, which will prompt men to buy more. Made from fine quality faux leather material, this one has a high neck or high top and lends an edge to one’s personality. A lightweight and comfortable pair, it will be easy to make a style statement in this one.
Bacca Bucci Superstar 2.0 Men Fashion Hi Top Sneakers
With an eye-catching design, this pair of sneakers is a clear winner. Made from polyurethane and rubber materials, this one has a lace-up closure. The dual air cushioned rubber outsole makes this a perfect option to wear on both casual and party occasions. It has amazing sweat-absorbing and shock-absorbing properties. The footwear is lightweight and comfortable. It will last you for many years thanks to its impeccable quality.
Puma unisex-adult Backcourt Mid Jr Closed shoe
Available in black and red colour combination, this pair of high neck shoes from Puma is sure to raise your style bar. The upper material is made of synthetic leather whereas the lower material is made of rubber. A stylish-looking pair, this one comes with lace-up closure. Besides, it is a unisex pair. It is a must buy for sure.
OVERSTAR Jordan Men's & Boys Trendy Sneakers Shoes
This pair of Nike shoes has a sole made of airmix. A comfortable and lightweight pair, this one looks trendy and stylish. There are many colour combinations available in this one. A durable pair, it will last for years to come. You can easily raise your style quotient in a jiffy by rounding off your look in this pair of shoes.
|High neck shoes for men
|Price
|Zixer Men's Korean Style High Top Platform Fashion Sneakers
|₹799.00
|West Code Men's Sneaker
|₹1,199.00 - ₹1,499.00
|Bacca Bucci Superstar 2.0 Men Fashion Hi Top Sneakers
|₹1,499.00
|Puma unisex-adult Backcourt Mid Jr Closed shoe
|₹4,999.00
|OVERSTAR Jordan Men's & Boys Trendy Sneakers Shoes
|₹579.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.