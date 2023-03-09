Kurtas for women under 500 are easy-breezy to wear and lightweight

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A kurta is an all-time favourite sartorial option for women. It's amazing how this garment effortlessly brings in the grace and feminine to the fore. One of the go-to comfort wear options for women, a good kurta is one that is made from breathable and lightweight fabric. Besides, one always feels comfortable and at ease in a kurta. There are so many styles and print options that one can explore from. If you're looking for everyday options and don't want to spend too much on a single kurta, then our curated list of kurtas will come in handy.
All of them listed below come under the price tag of ₹500. They promise comfort and look stylish too. You can also find colour options in them. So, what are you waiting for? Add them to your cart now.
Max Women's Printed Straight Kurta
This kurta from Max is a printed one. It comes in straight fit and is made from cotton fabric that is both soft and breathable. You can wear this one on a daily basis as it promises great comfort. It is available in Fuchsia colour. One can throw on a pair of oxidised earrings to round off the look in style.
R&B Women Regular Kurta
This kurta for women comes in regular fit and looks uber stylish and chic. It makes for an easy-breezy sartorial option that promises great comfort. This sleeveless kurta is available in two colour options - white and red. The best part is the fabric is super breathable. One can throw on any bottom wear to complement the look.
Easybuy Women's Rayon Regular Kurta
This short kurta for women is made from rayon fabric. It comes in regular fit and features a nice print on it. Available in olive green, navy and white colour options, this garment will look flattering on women from all age groups. One can round off the look both in a skirt with a rich flare or a pair of pants.
Kuber Industries Women's Cotton Straight Kurta
This straight fit kurta for women is made from breathable cotton fabric. For those who like to prefer lightweight clothes and sport an easy breezy look, this garment will make for a great pick for them. It is available in maroon colour and features a checkered pattern on it. It has long sleeves and is perfect for everyday wear.
DSK STUDIO Women's Crepe Straight Kurta
This kurta for women is made from crepe fabric. It is available in regular fit and has three fourth sleeves. It has a boat neckline and is perfect for casual everyday wear. One can wear a pair of leggings or jeans to complement the look. A great sartorial option, it will look good on women from varying age groups.
|Product
|Price
|Max Women's Cotton Straight Kurta (DAAMSP20POFUCHSIA_Fuchsia_S)
|₹ 199
|R&B Women's Cotton Regular Kurta (221-0035WY008-2- White_S)
|₹ 149
|Easybuy Women's Regular Kurta (SU21ST07FE_Navy_XS)
|₹ 149
|Kuber Industries Women's Cotton Kurta (CTKU59_Maroon_Small)
|₹ 149
|DSK STUDIO Women's Crepe Straight Kurta (dsk164_S_Multicolored_Small)
|₹ 169
