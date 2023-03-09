Story Saved
Kurtas for women under 500 are easy-breezy to wear and lightweight

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Feb 16, 2023 18:03 IST
Summary:

Looking to revamp your collection of kurtas with new ones and don't have a high budget for the same? Take a look at our selections that come under super affordable prices.

Kurtas under 500 are perfect for everyday wear.

A kurta is an all-time favourite sartorial option for women. It's amazing how this garment effortlessly brings in the grace and feminine to the fore. One of the go-to comfort wear options for women, a good kurta is one that is made from breathable and lightweight fabric. Besides, one always feels comfortable and at ease in a kurta. There are so many styles and print options that one can explore from. If you're looking for everyday options and don't want to spend too much on a single kurta, then our curated list of kurtas will come in handy.

All of them listed below come under the price tag of 500. They promise comfort and look stylish too. You can also find colour options in them. So, what are you waiting for? Add them to your cart now.

Max Women's Printed Straight Kurta
This kurta from Max is a printed one. It comes in straight fit and is made from cotton fabric that is both soft and breathable. You can wear this one on a daily basis as it promises great comfort. It is available in Fuchsia colour. One can throw on a pair of oxidised earrings to round off the look in style.

cellpic 50% off
Max Women's Cotton Straight Kurta (DAAMSP20POFUCHSIA_Fuchsia_S)
3.7 (579)
3.7 (579)
50% off
199 399
Buy now

R&B Women Regular Kurta
This kurta for women comes in regular fit and looks uber stylish and chic. It makes for an easy-breezy sartorial option that promises great comfort. This sleeveless kurta is available in two colour options - white and red. The best part is the fabric is super breathable. One can throw on any bottom wear to complement the look.

cellpic 70% off
R&B Women's Cotton Regular Kurta (221-0035WY008-2- White_S)
70% off
149 499
Buy now

Easybuy Women's Rayon Regular Kurta
This short kurta for women is made from rayon fabric. It comes in regular fit and features a nice print on it. Available in olive green, navy and white colour options, this garment will look flattering on women from all age groups. One can round off the look both in a skirt with a rich flare or a pair of pants.

cellpic 70% off
Easybuy Women's Regular Kurta (SU21ST07FE_Navy_XS)
2.6 (3)
2.6 (3)
70% off
149 499
Buy now

Kuber Industries Women's Cotton Straight Kurta
This straight fit kurta for women is made from breathable cotton fabric. For those who like to prefer lightweight clothes and sport an easy breezy look, this garment will make for a great pick for them. It is available in maroon colour and features a checkered pattern on it. It has long sleeves and is perfect for everyday wear.

cellpic 63% off
Kuber Industries Women's Cotton Kurta (CTKU59_Maroon_Small)
3 (1)
3 (1)
63% off
149 399
Buy now

DSK STUDIO Women's Crepe Straight Kurta
This kurta for women is made from crepe fabric. It is available in regular fit and has three fourth sleeves. It has a boat neckline and is perfect for casual everyday wear. One can wear a pair of leggings or jeans to complement the look. A great sartorial option, it will look good on women from varying age groups.

cellpic 72% off
DSK STUDIO Women's Crepe Straight Kurta (dsk164_S_Multicolored_Small)
4 (55)
4 (55)
72% off
169 599
Buy now
Product Price
Max Women's Cotton Straight Kurta (DAAMSP20POFUCHSIA_Fuchsia_S) ₹ 199
R&B Women's Cotton Regular Kurta (221-0035WY008-2- White_S) ₹ 149
Easybuy Women's Regular Kurta (SU21ST07FE_Navy_XS) ₹ 149
Kuber Industries Women's Cotton Kurta (CTKU59_Maroon_Small) ₹ 149
DSK STUDIO Women's Crepe Straight Kurta (dsk164_S_Multicolored_Small) ₹ 169

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Womens Wear
