Laptop backpacks should be sturdy, spacious and easy to carry along

When computers first made an entrance in offices across India, their weight was evident to all. There were only desktops then. Gradually, the desktop computer gave way to laptops. Even the first of the latter were pretty heavy. However, in recent times, lightweight laptops have swept the markets and how! While it is a fact that laptops were always portable, lugging one around wasn't a comfortable experience. After they become lightweight, matters eased a lot. Now, marketplaces are full of backpacks designed for laptops and life couldn't have been better.

The good news is that these laptop backpacks are so designed that one can carry more than a laptop. You can pack in a water bottle, car or house keys, wallet, an umbrella and other knick-knacks. They come with many different pockets and pouches.

We have put together a list of such laptop backpacks from Amazon and all of them are nothing short of amazing. Take a look and add some to your cart straightway.

HARISSONS Bags Delta 39 L Polyester Navy Blue 15.6 inch Laptop Backpack

This polyester navy blue laptop backpack is a versatile option for office, travel, and casual use. With a built-in rain cover and anti-sweat air mesh, it ensures your belongings stay dry and comfortable. The backpack can fit up to a 15.6-inch laptop and comes with detailed organizers for efficient storage. Both men and women can use this stylish and functional bag for all their everyday needs.