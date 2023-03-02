Laptop backpacks should be sturdy, spacious and easy to carry along

Summary:
When computers first made an entrance in offices across India, their weight was evident to all. There were only desktops then. Gradually, the desktop computer gave way to laptops. Even the first of the latter were pretty heavy. However, in recent times, lightweight laptops have swept the markets and how! While it is a fact that laptops were always portable, lugging one around wasn't a comfortable experience. After they become lightweight, matters eased a lot. Now, marketplaces are full of backpacks designed for laptops and life couldn't have been better.
The good news is that these laptop backpacks are so designed that one can carry more than a laptop. You can pack in a water bottle, car or house keys, wallet, an umbrella and other knick-knacks. They come with many different pockets and pouches.
We have put together a list of such laptop backpacks from Amazon and all of them are nothing short of amazing. Take a look and add some to your cart straightway.
HARISSONS Bags Delta 39 L Polyester Navy Blue 15.6 inch Laptop Backpack
This polyester navy blue laptop backpack is a versatile option for office, travel, and casual use. With a built-in rain cover and anti-sweat air mesh, it ensures your belongings stay dry and comfortable. The backpack can fit up to a 15.6-inch laptop and comes with detailed organizers for efficient storage. Both men and women can use this stylish and functional bag for all their everyday needs.
Wesley Milestone 2.0 Casual Waterproof Laptop Backpack
This waterproof laptop backpack is a versatile bag that can be used for various purposes, including as an office bag, school bag, college bag, business bag, or travel backpack. It has a spacious main compartment with a laptop sleeve that can accommodate a 15.6-inch laptop. The bag is made of waterproof material, making it suitable for all weather conditions. With a capacity of 30 litres, this backpack is perfect for those who need to carry a lot of items. The blue and black color scheme adds a stylish touch to the bag.
American Tourister Valex Black Laptop Backpack
The laptop backpack is a stylish and functional backpack that can hold up to 28 liters of volume. It features a spacious laptop compartment, a convenient bottle pocket, and a front organizer for storing smaller items. The backpack is made with high-quality materials and is designed for comfort and durability, making it an ideal choice for anyone who needs a reliable backpack for daily use.
Gear Aspire 30L Water Restant Office Laptop Bag
The Gear Aspire 30L laptop backpack is a versatile and durable backpack that can be used for both office and outdoor activities. The bag is designed to fit a 15.6-inch laptop and has multiple pockets and compartments for organization. It is made with water-resistant material, ensuring that your belongings stay dry in rainy weather. The sleek black design makes it suitable for both men and women.
Mi Business Casual 21L Water Resistant Laptop Backpack
This backpack is a sleek and practical option for professionals on the go. The backpack features a water-resistant exterior, multiple compartments for organization, and a padded laptop sleeve that fits devices up to 15.6 inches. The backpack's ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended use, while the minimalistic and stylish design makes it suitable for a variety of settings.
|Product
|Price
|HARISSONS Bags Delta 39 L Polyester Navy Blue 15.6 inch Laptop Backpack with Built-in Rain Cover & Anti-Sweat Air Mesh | Office, Travel and Casual Laptop Bag with Detailed Organizers for Men & Women
|₹ 2,071
|Wesley Milestone 2.0 Casual Waterproof Laptop Backpack/Office Bag/School Bag/College Bag/Business Bag/Travel Backpack (Dimensions:13x18 inches) (Compatible with 39.62cm(15.6inch laptop) 30 L (Blue & black)
|₹ 565
|American Tourister VALEX BLACK LAPTOP BACKPACK 28 Ltrs,Volume, LAPTOP COMPARTMENT, BOTTLE POCKET, FRONT ORGANIZER
|₹ 1,299
|Gear Aspire 30L Water Restant Office Laptop Bag/Backpack for Men/Women/(Black)
|₹ 1,247
|Mi Business Casual 21L Water Resistant Laptop Backpack (Dark Grey)
|₹ 999
