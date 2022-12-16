Laptop bags for men must be functional and chic

Whether you're a college-goer who makes presentations on your laptop while commuting to college, or a professional who carries his/her laptop to the workplace with a coffee cup in hand, each one of us needs a stylish and functional laptop bag. A laptop bag can really save you time, as you can easily put all your device-related accessories in one place in an organised way without cluttering the bag. Depending on your comfort, one can either go for backpacks or messenger bags. When buying a laptop bag, look for compartments that are spacious, straps that are broad, padded and adjustable and many pockets to carry all your essentials. It must also be lightweight and durable. Keeping all these things in mind, we have rounded up a few laptop bags from Amazon in our list below.

You can find bags that have an out-and-out formal vibe and some that can be used by both students and professionals alike. Scroll ahead to take a look at our picks.



HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Genuine Leather Executive Formal Office Bag

This laptop bag is made from 100% full grain genuine leather. It can carry any device with a screen size of up to 16 inches. It has padded and adjustable shoulder straps and comes with one main compartment. Available in a slew of solid colour options, this one is perfect for all your important meetings. You can even carry it to your workplace everyday. It has more of a business-like vibe about it.