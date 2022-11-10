Long coats for men spell sophistication and grace

Summary:
The chilly winter months are round the corner. To brave them, one option is to layer endlessly and another is to opt for long coats. Yes, long coats for men are an elegant sartorial option that keep one adequately warm, eliminating the need for wearing too many layers of clothes. They come in handy in withstanding the falling temperatures and, at the same time, enthuse men with a renewed sense of confidence. It’s amazing how clothes almost have a personality of their own. They can literally elevate the personality of the wearer. And long coats certainly do the trick.
We have rounded up some options from Amazon in our list below. They come in many colour variants and are made from top quality fabric. Scroll down to take a closer look at them and definitely add them to your cart if you’re looking to ace the winter stylebook. Happy shopping!
Springrain Long Pea Coat Trench Coat
This trench coat for men is available in a range of solid colour options. It has a notch lapel collar and is single breasted. Thanks to its flattering fit, it enthuses men with another level of confidence. It is best to get this garment dry cleaned. What’s more is that underneath this, men won't require to layer much, as it is adequately warm.
CHROES® Men's Trench Coat
Made from a blend of cotton and polyester fabrics, this trench coat is available in brown colour. It is a single breasted apparel, comes in slim fit and has a notch lapel collar. Men will feel utterly confident and comfortable in their skin once they wear it. Classy and striking, they may also get to hear a lot of ‘where did you get this from’ comment from the masses.
Chill Winston Men's Trench
Grab this trench coat for men now if you’re looking to up your style game. While there's no denying that this garment is a fashionable one, what makes it a great utility apparel to have is the warm quotient it offers. It is made from cotton blend fabric and comes in black colour. It looks chic. What's more is that it is low maintenance as it can easily be hand washed.
CHROES® Wool Blend Midi Long Trench Pea Coat
Stylish is the word that can best describe this long coat for men. It is made from fine quality woollen and polyester blend fabrics and is warm enough. It is a single breasted garment that comes with a notch lapel collar. One can find some stunning colour options in this one, which include Camel, black, Khaki and so on.
Uaneo Trench Pea Coat
This long trench coat for men comes with a notch lapel collar and is single breasted. It features a stylish check pattern and comes with two pockets in the front. Men will feel warm and snug in the embrace of this apparel and will love how their overall look in it. The best part is men won't require to layer much underneath, as it does a good job in keeping winter chill at bay.
|Long coats
|Price
|Springrain Men's Notched Lapel Single Breasted Long Pea Coat Trench Coat
|₹11,435.00
|Chill Winston Men's Trench
|₹2,599.00
|CHROES® Men's Trench Coat
|₹9,984.00
|CHROES® Long Trench Pea Coat
|₹6,997.00 - ₹7,197.00
|Uaneo Men's Trench Pea Coat
|₹11,206.00 - ₹12,167.00
