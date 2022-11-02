Mittens for kids are a must-have in winter season

Winter is here and we all know babies are more prone to falling sick with changing weather. They need to be layered well with clothes. For the same, hand mittens constitute an important part of their attire. They are designed to keep hands warm and protected from the chill in the air. They come in many fabrics - woollen and cotton - so, depending on the weather, one can take a call on what’s best for a particular time. One must definitely ensure that the quality of the fabric is superb and skin-friendly. It must be perfect for the tender hands of a baby.

There are many options listed on Amazon. We have rounded up some of them in a list below. They come in packs of 12, six and two and so on. Stock up on them now to keep your babies snug and warm at all times. Happy shopping for the winter season!



BIGBOUGHT Baby Boy and Baby Girl Combo / Gift Set Of Hand Mittens

This set has four pairs of hand mittens and four leg booties. The mittens are made from skin-friendly cotton fabric that feels ultra soft on skin. It helps in keeping the hands of babies warm and snug. Babies up to one year of age can wear these mittens easily. They can be hand washed. Besides, this set can make for a great gifting option too.