Sweater season is here! Check out best picks for men

Sweaters are a winter staple. So much so that we often say ‘Oh! Sweater season is here’. They help keep us warm against the dipping temperatures and are fashionable and trendy too. They come in varying styles. Be it turtleneck sweaters or V-neck sweaters, each has its own charm and adds to the personality of the wearer. They are easy to wear, snug and warm. Also, they are synonymous with comfort and elegance. You can be in a sweater all day long and not feel its weight weighing you down.



In view of all these factors, it is a must you shop for this must-have winter apparel to bask in the warm feeling this winter.



Scroll down the list below and find our favourite picks for this winter season.



1. Kvetoo Men High Neck Full Sleeve Winter Woolen Sweater

This regular fit sweater, made from acrylic fabric, spells grace and elegance. It has a high neck and comes with long sleeves. You can finish off the look by pairing this sweater with a pair of jeans or trousers. Furthermore, it is available in a few striking colours. It is recommended to hand wash this sweater.



2. DENIMHOLIC Men's Cotton Turtleneck Sweater

This slim fit, cotton sweater, with a turtleneck, is a perfect pick to keep one protected from the severe winter chill. It is available in quite a few soft colours, which will make you feel spoilt for choice. The turtleneck gives the wearer a distinct edge and poise. You can both hand wash and machine wash this piece of garment.



3. aarbee Men's Wool V-Neck Sweater

This long-sleeved V-neck sweater sports a beautiful pattern and makes for a stylish winterwear. The woollen sweater is designed to keep one warm and cozy. The fabric feels soft on skin. You can finish off the look by pairing it with a solid t-shirt, polo or casual shirt.



4. Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Blouson Acrylic Sweater

This regular fit, acrylic sweater has a high neck and comes with long sleeves. It sports rib knit at collar and half zipper placket in the front. Available in four soothing and warm colours, you will be clearly spoilt for choice. It is best suitable to dry clean this piece of garment.



