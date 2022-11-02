Story Saved
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Mittens for kids are a must-have in winter season

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 02, 2022 19:21 IST
Summary:

Mittens help keep the hands of babies warm, making them feel at ease and comfortable.

product info
Mittens made from good quality fabric help in protecting babies from winter chill.

Winter is here and we all know babies are more prone to falling sick with changing weather. They need to be layered well with clothes. For the same, hand mittens constitute an important part of their attire. They are designed to keep hands warm and protected from the chill in the air. They come in many fabrics - woollen and cotton - so, depending on the weather, one can take a call on what’s best for a particular time. One must definitely ensure that the quality of the fabric is superb and skin-friendly. It must be perfect for the tender hands of a baby.

There are many options listed on Amazon. We have rounded up some of them in a list below. They come in packs of 12, six and two and so on. Stock up on them now to keep your babies snug and warm at all times. Happy shopping for the winter season!

BIGBOUGHT Baby Boy and Baby Girl Combo / Gift Set Of Hand Mittens
This set has four pairs of hand mittens and four leg booties. The mittens are made from skin-friendly cotton fabric that feels ultra soft on skin. It helps in keeping the hands of babies warm and snug. Babies up to one year of age can wear these mittens easily. They can be hand washed. Besides, this set can make for a great gifting option too.

cellpic
BIGBOUGHT Baby Boy and Baby Girl Combo / Gift Set Of Hand Mittens (Gloves) (4 Pairs) and Leg Booties (Socks) (4 Pairs), Pure Hosiery Soft Skin Friendly Fabric, 0 to 6 Months
64% off 215 599
Buy now

KETKAR Baby Gloves Winter Warm Lovely Knitted Striped Gloves Kid Mittens

This set of six pairs of hand mittens are made from woollen and ideal for your baby of up to one year of age. Made from 100% wool, the mittens keep the hands of the babies warm, keeping them protected from the winter chill. The fabric feels soft on skin while the mittens are also comfortable to wear. They feature a stripes pattern on them which looks simple and striking at the same time.

cellpic
KETKAR Baby Kids Unisex Winter Woolen Soft Multicolour Mittens Gloves for Baby Boys and Baby Girls_Pack Of 06(Multicolour,0-6 Months)
39% off 244 399
Buy now

Cuckoos New Born Baby Cotton Housiry Mittens
This set containing 12 pairs of hand mittens is perfect for babies up to 6 month old. They are made from cotton hosiery fabric and are perfect for the tender hands of babies. They can be machine washed. The mittens come in many colours, featuring cute prints on them. They will do a good job in keeping the hands of kids warm and snug.

cellpic
Cuckoos New Born Baby Cotton Housiry Mittens Set/Hand Gloves/Muthi/to Keep Baby Hand Tender for Age 0 to 6 Months (Set of 12) (Multi-1)
50% off 399 799
Buy now

Baby Wish Mittens
This set contains one pair of hand mittens and one pair of leg booties. There are many colour options available in this one. Each one of the hand mittens feature a lovely and striking floral print on it. Made from 100% cotton fabric, they are just perfect. They feel soft and are supremely skin-friendly and comfortable to wear.

cellpic
baby wish Baby Mittens for new born Hand Gloves 100% Cotton No Scratch Baby Mittens Gloves-Booties Set – (Pink, 2 - Pair Set)
Check Price on Amazon

Lappu Baby Cotton Mittens Set
This set has 12 pairs of hand mittens. They are made from cotton fabric that feels soft on skin and is also breathable. Recommended for babies up to 6 month old, these mittens are designed to keep hands warm. They are cute to look at and come in a pack of six also. A must-have utility item, parents must definitely keep them handy to keep winter chill at bay from their babies.

cellpic
Lappu Baby Cotton Mittens Set for Newborn Babies Baby's Cotton Housiry Mittens Set Hand Gloves/Muthi/to Keep Baby Hand Tender for Age 0 to 6 Months (Mix Colors- Pack of 12)
61% off 389 999
Buy now

Price of mittens for kids at a glance:

Mittens for kids Price
 BIGBOUGHT Baby Boy and Baby Girl Combo / Gift Set Of Hand Mittens  599.00
 KETKAR Baby Gloves Winter Warm Lovely Knitted Striped Gloves Kid Mittens  255.00 -  279.00
 Cuckoos New Born Baby Cotton Housiry Mittens  799.00
 Baby wish Mittens  499.00
 Lappu Baby Cotton Mittens Set  999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

fashion FOR LESS