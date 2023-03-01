Mochi shoes look stylish, are comfortable and lightweight too

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
We all look for similar features in a pair of shoes. A pair of shoes that is comfortable, lightweight, durable are the things that one look for in a pair of shoes. One of the most easy to wear kind if shoes is loafers. Easy to slip into and get out of, loafers look trendy and chic. No matter what the occasion, you can wear this versatile pair of footwear everywhere - in daily wear and when going out on formal occasions. Besides, be it Indian wear or western, a pair of loafers can do justice to all kinds of looks.
If you're looking to buy loafers that have simple and elegant designs, then our selections below from Mochi will come in handy. They are also budget-friendly. They also make for great gifting options. Scroll on to see our picks.
Mochi Mens 71-8490 Loafer Flat
This pair of loafers is designed for men. Made from leather material, there are two colour options available in this one - tan and black. The sole of the footwear is made from thermoplastic elastomers. This slip-on pair of loafers is easy to wear and comfortable to walk into. The best part is the loafers are lightweight and durable.
Mochi Men's Leather Loafers Shoes (71-8512)
Looking for a pair of stylish and comfortable pair of footwear? Well, your search can end with this pair of loafer shoes. Available in a slew of solid colour options, the sole of the shoes is made from thermoplastic elastomers. They come with slip-on closure and are hence, easy to wear. Made from good quality leather material, this pair of footwear can amp up the style bar of men in a jiffy.
Mochi Women's Flat Ballerina (31-5218)
This pair of flat ballerinas is made from synthetic material. It is available in two colours - black and biege. The sole of the footwear is made from thermoplastic elastomers. They will go well on most outfits, including western and traditional. The design is simple and the comfort level is optimum indeed. Walking in this pair will feel like a breeze.
Mochi Women Shoes (31-5141)
A good pair of footwear is always a welcome addition in a woman’s collection. This one has a sole made from sheet sole. It is a durable pair and lightweight one. The two colours that are available in this one are beige and black. The shoes have a block heel and they will look great on most attire.
Mochi Men Suede Leather Loafer
If comfort is the key for you and you're looking to introduce a pair that is easy to wear, then this pair of loafers will make for a great pick. Made from suede leather fabric, there are three colours available in this one - brown, black and blue. The shoes look stylish indeed. You can throw on this pair on both Indian and western wear to round off the look in style.
|Product
|Price
|Mochi Mens Leather Tan Loafers (Size (8 UK (42 EU))
|₹ 1,618
|Mochi Men's Tan Leather Loafer Flat (71-8512)
|₹ 1,245
|Mochi Women Black Ballerinas EU/38, UK/5 (31-5218)
|₹ 1,099
|Mochi Womens Synthetic Beige Peep Toes (Size (5 UK (38 EU))
|₹ 995
|Mochi Men Suede Leather Loafer Blue UK/8 EU/42 (71-8730)
|₹ 2,398
