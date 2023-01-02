Office bags for men: Look for spacious compartments and stylish looks

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Whether you like it or not, your office bag can ruin your workplace look. No, we ain't kidding when we say that. You need a stylish office bag that can carry all your essentials without cluttering the space. Imagine you suit up and groom yourself in the most immaculate manner for that important presentation, but carry a boring and worn out office bag in your hand. Do you think that it will leave a good impression on those around you? Certainly not. We're not saying your office bag is the first thing that people look at, but it certainly comes to the notice of others at some point of time.
So, it's time you got yourself a nice office bag. To help you find one, we have curated a list of bags that look nice and are of great utility too. Take a look at our options below. Don't forget to add them to your cart.
Trajectory Sigma Vegan Leather Crossbody Messenger Office Bag
This office bag can carry all your office-related stuff without really cluttering the space. It can carry a device like a laptop with a screen size of up to 15.6 inches. It is made from faux leather material and has spacious compartments in it. Available in black colour, this one makes for a perfect pick. It is a durable bag that will be easy and convenient to carry around.
Veneer Laptop Bag
This office bag is slim and compact. It is lightweight and easy to carry. It is made from faux leather material and is available in a slew of colour options like tan, black, brown and grey. There are multiple compartments in this one and all of them are spacious enough. They come with zipper closure. It makes for a stylish pick indeed.
Wesley Milestone 2.0 Casual Waterproof Laptop Backpack/Office Bag
If you're someone who prefers to carry a backpack to the office, then this one's for you. It will meet all your requirements. It is lightweight, easy to carry and spacious too. All your documents, devices and related accessories can be packed in this bag easily. It is available in Charcoal black colour and is waterproof too. There are multiple compartments in this one too and they provide ample space.
Calfnero Men's Genuine Leather Messenger Office Bag
This office bag is made from genuine leather. There are two big compartments in this one and they are pretty spacious too. You can carry your device, files and other accessories in this one bag in a clutter-free manner. The quality of the bag is top notch and it is durable too. The compartments come with zipper closure.
Hammonds Flycatcher Genuine Leather Executive Formal Office Bag
Did you think that you can get a compliment on your office bag? Well, it could be true if you decide to carry this super stylish and utility bag to your workplace. The overall appearance of the bag is stylish and it is quite a durable one. It is made from genuine leather and is available in quite a few interesting colours. The spacious compartments and pockets in the bag will make this one easily your favourite for years to come
