Peter England formal pants for men are all about neat cuts and style

Formal pants for men is a must have in every man's wardrobe. This essential western wear got its current look and fall, as we know it today, some time in the 19th century. Our long association with the British during the colonial era meant that many Indians took to this western wear for formal and official occasions. However, come the 20th century and post independence, Indians have embraced this western wear as their most natural formal and everyday wear.

Be it office or board meetings, a formal pair of pants rules the roost. In the past decades, pants have been worn by the powerful as well as the humblest - a pair of pant and shirt is what we see most Indians in. This quintessential western garment has, over the years, become the mainstream Indian wear, pushing traditional Indian garments like dhoti and kurta-pajama into the festive wear category.

Now, if you are looking to buy some formal pants, then picking a few from established brands is always a good idea. Style and durability are the two virtues one can be assured of. Among a plethora of brands in the markets, Peter England is among the most trusted. We have bunched together some of the best formal pants from this brand, available on Amazon, and think you should definitely give them a try.

Peter England Men Pants

This is a regular fit pair of pants which should grace every man's closet. This Beige formal pants features four pockets, two in front and two in the rear. It is available in a single colour - beige. It comes with a buttoned and zipped closure and has loops for belt. It is a smart-looking pants and easy to maintain; one can machine wash this garment.