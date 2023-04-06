Round neck t-shirts: Top 5 picks that deserve spot in your wardrobe

Round neck t-shirts are a wardrobe staple without which most of us can't imagine our wardrobe without. Agree? It is very much possible that a good 60% to 70% of your collection comprises just t-shirts alone, especially the round neck ones. Easy-breezy to slip into, one can wear these all day long - throughout the year - without complaint. Round neck t-shirts are a versatile garment. You can dial up or dial down your look, depending on the occasion and the mood.



A popular choice of clothing, if you're looking to introduce some to your wardrobe collection, then our list below will come in handy, it has t-shirts for both men and women. They are all made from super breathable and lightweight fabrics that are also soft to touch. Beating summer blues will be easy in these t-shirts. Take a look at our selections below.



GLOOT by Nykaa Men's Active Lite Running and Gym T-Shirt

This round neck t-shirt is available in a slew of attractive solid colours. The fit of the garment is simply impeccable. It is made from a fabric that is anti-odour and dries quickly. It also gives protection against the sun. perfect to wear when heading out to gym or going for a run, this will keep your cool and dry for long.