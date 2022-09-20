Sidhidata sarees: Their georgette and digital printed sarees are a huge draw

Summary:
Fashion trends can come and go but the appeal of sarees never fades away. This age old and simple garment is a symbol of dignity and elegance. There was once a time when it was the only garment known to Indian women. As times changed, so did the clothing preferences, with the saree making way for more practical garments. Salwar kameez and now a host of western wear like dresses and pants/jeans rule the roost. That, by no means, has meant that women don't love their sarees - come an occasion (festive or formal) and out come their sarees.
Traditionally, handloom sarees have been made from cotton and silk fabrics. However, today they are available in many other fabrics such as georgettes for example. In the olden times, these sarees would feature intricate handwoven patterns and motifs. Sarees of today come in digital prints. There is a lot of experimentation happening around when it comes to sarees in terms of fabrics and prints.
Now, if you are in the mood for experimentation but don't want to spend a fortune, then there are number of options available online. We have curated a list of such sarees from a brand called Sidhidata which are worth taking a dekko.
Sidhidata Women's Full Crushed/Pleated Georgette Saree
This saree with a modern print is available in two colour combinations - black with pink and grey and pale pink with rani pink and grey. This is a full crushed or pleated saree, which completely alters its fall. It does lend it a rather contemporary look. Georgette fabric ensures the fall is perfect. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece, which is 0.80 meters in length. This can be hand washed.
Sidhidata Textile Women's Dola Silk Foil Printed Saree
If you wish to flatter your frame, then this is the saree for you. Made from Dola silk, this is what the makers call ‘foil printed saree’ (the style in which a some pattern is printed with the foil on the fabric for shiny effect). The saree featured in this profile has Leheriya pattern and its colour code is Rama. It is available in five other colours.
Sidhidata Full Crushed Bandhani/Bandhej Digital Printed Georgette Saree
This georgette saree features Bandhani/Bandhej digital prints and is extremely attractive to look at. It comes with an Art silk unstitched blouse piece. It is a crushed saree (or pleated) in texture. It is an ideal garment for parties, weddings and other kind of family ceremonies. It is available in a series of attractive colours such as green, black, rani pink, red, royal blue, gold and purple. It can be hand washed.
Sidhidata Women's Georgette Saree
This is a pure georgette saree and comes with an unstitched blouse piece. This very pretty digital and floral printed saree is a perfect daywear garment. Wear it to our daughter's school fete and see how heads turn to take a good look. It also features a slight border - an embroidered mirror and lace work. Some of its other details - length (5.5 meters) with blouse (0.80 meters). This is a fuss-free saree and can easily be hand washed.
Sidhidata Women's Plain Weave Georgette Saree
Want your own 'Chandni' moment in a white saree? Well then, this is the saree for you. A pure white georgette saree, this one comes with a unstitched blouse piece in the same colour. Because it is such a basic coloured saree, you can experiment to your heart's content and wear it will all kinds of jewellery and look stunning. Here are some other details - length (5.5 meters), blouse (0.80 meters) width of saree ((112 cm).
|Product
|Price
|Sidhidata Women's Full Crushed/Pleated Georgette Saree
|₹2,499
|Sidhidata Textile Women's Dola Silk Foil Printed Saree
|₹2,999
|Sidhidata Full Crushed Bandhani/Bandhej Digital Printed Georgette Saree
|₹2,999
|Sidhidata Women's Georgette Saree
|₹2,499
|Sidhidata Women's Plain Weave Georgette Saree
|₹1,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.