Summer scents to stay fresh, cool and refreshed: Top-rated picks from Flipkart

As summer settles across India, occasional showers may offer brief relief, but rising heat and humidity still calls for refreshing fragrances that feel light and uplifting. This is the perfect season to switch to breezy citrus blends, aquatic notes, green florals, fruity accents and clean musky scents that stay pleasant through long, warm days. From zesty lemon and bergamot-inspired aromas to oceanic freshness, tropical fruit undertones, and soft woody trails, summer fragrances can instantly elevate your mood. Light perfumes with floral, watery and airy compositions work beautifully for office wear, casual outings, holidays and everyday freshness during the hot Indian season.

Summer Scents: Light, breezy fragrances perfect for warm, sunny summer days ahead.(Pexels)

We have curated a list of some of the best fragrances on Flipkart, all carrying impressive 4-plus star ratings from buyers nationwide. Customers praise these fragrances for their refreshing aroma, long-lasting performance, versatile appeal and suitability for daily summer wear and occasions.

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Experience an invigorating fragrance designed for everyday freshness and effortless sophistication. With aquatic and aromatic notes, this perfume delivers a crisp and energising feel suitable for warm weather and daily wear. Its refreshing scent profile blends citrusy freshness with subtle woody undertones for a balanced fragrance experience. Ideal for office use, casual outings and special occasions, this long-lasting perfume offers a clean and modern appeal while remaining gentle and comfortable on the skin throughout the day.

Specifications Fragrance Classification: Fresh aquatic EDT Ideal For: Men, daily wear Quantity: 125 ml bottle Skin Friendly: Gentle on skin Value for Money: Premium long-lasting fragrance

{{^usCountry}} Refresh your everyday fragrance collection with this modern and vibrant perfume crafted for lasting freshness. Featuring an energetic blend of aromatic and aquatic-inspired notes, it offers a clean yet sophisticated scent profile suitable for regular use. The fragrance feels light, uplifting and versatile, making it ideal for office wear, casual outings and evening plans. Designed to leave a pleasant impression, this perfume delivers long-lasting performance while remaining comfortable for daily application. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Refresh your everyday fragrance collection with this modern and vibrant perfume crafted for lasting freshness. Featuring an energetic blend of aromatic and aquatic-inspired notes, it offers a clean yet sophisticated scent profile suitable for regular use. The fragrance feels light, uplifting and versatile, making it ideal for office wear, casual outings and evening plans. Designed to leave a pleasant impression, this perfume delivers long-lasting performance while remaining comfortable for daily application. {{/usCountry}}

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Specifications Fragrance Classification: Eau de Parfum spray Ideal For: Men, everyday fragrance Quantity: 100 ml bottle Skin Friendly: Smooth daily-use formula Value for Money: Long-lasting premium fragrance

Stay fresh throughout the day with this invigorating perfume crafted for modern lifestyles. Featuring aquatic and aromatic notes, the fragrance delivers a crisp and breezy feel suitable for office wear, casual outings and everyday use. Its balanced composition combines freshness with subtle woody undertones for a refined scent experience. Designed for long-lasting performance, this perfume offers a clean and energising aroma while remaining comfortable on the skin, making it a versatile addition to your grooming routine.

Specifications Fragrance Classification: Aromatic aquatic EDP Ideal For: Men, daily wear Quantity: 100 ml bottle Skin Friendly: Gentle everyday fragrance Value for Money: Budget-friendly lasting scent

Refresh your everyday fragrance collection with this tropical-inspired body mist designed for long-lasting freshness. Infused with fruity and beachy notes, it delivers a light and uplifting aroma suitable for both men and women. The fragrance feels fresh and playful, making it ideal for casual outings, travel and daily use. Its skin-friendly formulation ensures comfortable wear, while the convenient spray design allows quick application anytime you need an instant burst of freshness.

Specifications Ideal For: Men and women Type: Perfume body mist Quantity: 100 ml spray Fragrance: Tropical fruity beachy Skin Friendly: Gentle daily-use formula Value for Money: Affordable long-lasting fragrance

A refined fragrance crafted for modern men, this Eau de Parfum delivers a fresh and confident scent profile suitable for daily wear. It blends aquatic and aromatic notes to create a bold yet smooth fragrance experience. Designed for long-lasting performance, it keeps you feeling fresh throughout the day. Ideal for office, travel and evening outings, this perfume adds a touch of sophistication while maintaining a clean, masculine appeal.

Specifications Ideal For: Men Type: Eau de Parfum Spray Fragrance: Aqua aromatic blend Quantity: 100 ml bottle Skin Friendly: Gentle skin-safe formula Value for Money: Long-lasting premium scent

A unique gourmand-inspired fragrance designed to deliver a rich and indulgent scent experience. This perfume blends creamy pistachio with floral and woody undertones, creating a warm yet playful aroma suitable for everyday wear. The fragrance evolves beautifully on the skin, offering a sweet, nutty freshness balanced with depth and softness. Ideal for casual outings, office wear and special moments, it provides a long-lasting scent that feels modern, comforting and versatile for both men and women.

Specifications Ideal For: Men & Women Type: Eau de Parfum Fragrance: Floral woody gourmand Quantity: 100 ml bottle Skin Friendly: IFRA-certified formula Value for Money: Affordable long-lasting scent

Designed for men with energetic personalities, Jaguar Classic Blue EDT delivers a refreshing and distinctive fragrance experience. It opens with citrusy, spicy and aromatic notes of bergamot, orange and lavender. The heart reveals warm hints of ginger and floral accords, while the base settles into smooth sandalwood, musk and benzoin, leaving a long-lasting, comforting and uplifting scent.

Specifications Ideal For: Men Fragrance Classification: Eau de Toilette Quantity: 100 ml Skin friendly: Dermatologically safe formula Value for money: Long-lasting premium fragrance

Wild Stone CODE Acqua is a refreshing marine-inspired fragrance crafted for men who enjoy adventurous and energetic scents. It opens with citrusy bergamot and lemon, followed by calming marine and floral heart notes that evoke ocean breezes. The base blends amber, musk and moss for depth and warmth. This long-lasting Eau de Parfum delivers a clean, invigorating experience, making it ideal for daily wear and outdoor lifestyles.

Specifications Fragrance Classification: Eau de Parfum Ideal For: Men Quantity: 100 ml Organic: No Skin Friendly: Dermatologically tested formula Value for Money: Long-lasting fresh scent

BELLAVITA DATE Woman Eau de Parfum is a romantic fragrance crafted for memorable moments. It opens with vibrant pink pepper and red fruits, creating a lively first impression. The heart blends jasmine, orange blossom and violet for a soft floral touch. A warm base of musk, moss, vanilla and powdery notes adds depth, leaving a graceful, long-lasting and elegant trail.

Specifications Fragrance Classification: Eau de Parfum Ideal For: Women Quantity: 100 ml bottle Skin Friendly: Dermatologically tested

Yardley London Morning Dew is a refreshing daily wear perfume for women that captures the charm of a fresh, dewy morning. It opens with uplifting mandarin, followed by elegant floral notes of freesia and rose. A soft musk base adds warmth and depth, creating a light yet lasting fragrance. Inspired by English gardens, this scent feels graceful, cheerful and perfect for everyday use and special moments with effortless sophistication.

Specifications Fragrance Classification: Perfume Ideal For: Women Quantity: 100 ml bottle Fragrance Family: Floral scent profile Anti-perspirant: Yes sweat protection Maximum Shelf Life: 36 months Gas: No gas formula

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FAQs on Summer Scents of 2026 Why are summer scents usually light? To feel fresh, airy and comfortable during hot weather conditions.

Which fragrance notes suit summer best? Citrus, floral, aquatic and fruity notes work perfectly in summer.

How long should summer perfumes last? Ideally six to eight hours for daily comfortable wear outdoors.

Can heavy perfumes be worn in summer? They may feel overpowering and less comfortable in heat.

How often should summer scents be reapplied? Reapply once or twice daily for consistent refreshing aroma.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nivedita Mishra ...Read More With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read Less

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