Sunglasses for women: Favourite accessory to spruce up look

Published on May 27, 2022





Sunglasses for women are a classic fashion accessory to glam up any look.

It's always flattering if someone alludes to your collection of stylish sunglasses to define your fashion sense as excellent. A fashion plus utility accessory, a pair of sunglasses is sometimes all you need to look effortlessly smart and chic. One automatically feels a surge in one's poise level and walks with a certain panache with sunglasses on. That's the comforting and uplifting feel and power of sunglasses. No matter what the attire is, sunglasses go with everything and are an absolute must too. Yes, they make the person look attractive. Yes, they add to the charm and confidence. What is also true is a good pair of sunglasses also comes with the promise of protecting your eyes from the harmful and broad spectrum of UV rays, which include both UVA and UVB rays. There’s an array of options available online. And one need not pick just one or two, for a collection of shades never hurts anyone. Depending on your face cut and personal style, you can go for oversized pairs, cat eye sunglasses, Oval frames, aviators and more. Since too many options can be confusing for many, we have rounded up a few of our favourite sunglasses below which come at a pocket-friendly price and make the cut for statement pieces too. So, scroll down to take a look. Price of sunglasses for women at a glance:

Sunglasses for women Price Tommy Hilfiger Brown Sunglasses ₹ 4,299.00 Jim Halo Shield Sunglasses ₹ 1,199.00 Scube Cateye Sunglasses ₹ 1,499.00 Vincent Chase By Lenskart ₹ 1,179.00 Joopin Oversized Polarized Sunglasses ₹ 1,199.00

Looking for a bold pair of sunglasses? Well, this one with brown-coloured frame with golden temple. The brown lens will just do the trick for you. They come with the promise of protecting your eyes from 100% UV rays. Super chic and classy, this pair will spruce up your look, and how! You can pair it will any attire to round off the look in style.

This pair of sunglasses has a slightly distinct look. Thanks to its design, it gives eyes complete protection from the harmful rays of the sun. Made of high quality material, it is a durable pair and will last you for many years. Its nose pads design is super comfortable and the adjustable silicone nose pads make it more easy to wear them for long durations. The UV protection coating on the glasses block harmful UVA and UVB rats. A real cool accessory, you can step up your fashion game with this pair.

Love cat eye sunglasses? Well, then this chic-looking pair is for you. It comes in a silver frame and black lens colour. The material used in the frame is metal and that in lens is acrylic. A super stunning pick, you can put on these sunglasses when heading out to workplace, parties, causal brunch day out and so on. Another plus is it is available in many cool colours that are peppy and eye-catching, effectively making you feel spoilt for choices.

This blue rim pair of aviator is a lightweight accessory that will simply take your style quotient up by many notches. A cool pick for women, it is lightweight and comfortable to wear for long durations. A popular and iconic frame style, this piece, we assure you, will simply never go out of style. It also blocks 100% nasty UV rays to give your eyes complete protection. The material used to make frames is metal and the one used for making lens is polycarbonate.

This pair of polarised sunglasses has a classic retro feel. It is oversized and has anti-glare lenses. It prevents damage caused to eyes by blocking 100% harmful UVA and UVB rays. A comfortable-to-wear accessory, this stylish pick is durable and lightweight too. Besides, it is also available in many frame and lens colour options. So, you will have a variety to choose from.