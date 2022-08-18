Track pants for men are all about comfort and sporty look

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A track pant is a comfort wear that all swear by. Comfort and style are central to any garment. This is one garment that can be an out-an-out casual wear as well as semi casual wear. Team it with a half sleeves shirt or with a t-shirt and you are likely to look dapper in both.
If you have been looking for them and can't figure out where to get them, then online e-commerce platforms like Amazon are a great place to begin one's search. Not only does one get products of big brands like Jockey and US Polo, but also a host of smaller brands. The price also changes accordingly.
Most of these pants come in fabrics that are not only super comfortable but are made from fabrics that are breathable as well as easy to maintain. While some of them are made of 100% cotton fabric, others are made from a blend of fabrics like polyester and lycra (the latter being a stretch one).
We have curated a list of such products for your perusal. Do take a look.
BULLMER Men's Regular Fit Polyester Track Pant
This pair of track pants is available in three colours - blue, olive green and grey. This regular fit pair of tract pants is ideal for all kinds of casual occasions - a brunch date, a family outing, a weekend shopping spree or simply as lounge wear. The makers call the fabric used to make it as ‘performance fabric’ which is a blend of polyester and lycra. It comes with dual pockets with elastic drawstrings.
Jockey Men Track Pants
This pair of track pants is available in five different colours - navy, black, Pista Green and Insignia Blue. This regular fit pair of track pants is made from 100% cotton fabric and, hence, is super comfortable to wear all the year around. The cotton used in its making is dubbed by its makers as “super combed mercerized cotton woven fabric”. It comes with a comfortable waistband with button fastening and has side pockets.
ENDEAVOUR WEAR Men's Regular Fit Trackpants
This pair of track pants is available in five different colours namely black, Charcoal Grey, grey, Melange Grey and Navy Blue. This regular fit pants is made using Polycotton fabric (80% cotton, 20% polyester). The cotton used here is a of the ‘super combed’ variety. It comes with deep pockets with zippers. It can easily be machine washed. The sizes start from medium and go up to 2XL.
U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Tailored Lounge Bottom
This pair of track pants is available in 10 different shades of colours like black, blue, grey and olive. This pair has, what the makers call, ‘modern’ fit. It has been made from a blend of two fabrics (60% cotton and 40% polyester). Premium combed cotton has been used to make these pants. This ensures that the fabric has ‘extra strength, durability, stability and good color retention’. It has been made using breathable fabric and comes with anti-pilling, anti-static properties.
MARK LOUIIS Men's Regular Fit Track pants
This pair of track pants is a ‘comfy and stylish’ one for men. Not only is it good for running and walking, it can be your ideal casual wear. It is a smart-looking pair with ‘two side tapings run down on either side with a distinct gap’. It comes with ‘an elastic waist with drawstrings’. It has ‘zippered pockets on both sides and an additional non-zippered pocket on the hip’. This pair of trousers has been made using ‘52% cotton and 48% polyester’ blend fabric.
