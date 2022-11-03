Trench coat for men: This garment spells sophistication and class

If there is one garment that can amp up your style quotient in no time, it has to be a trench coat. It looks classy and oh-so-chic and is today considered high fashion attire that can be a casual wear too, depending on the fabric used. Like so many pieces of fashion were first developed for the military (sunglasses is another fine example), which became fashion staple in the years that followed.

Trench coats were first designed and developed using rubbered cotton for men in uniform, to be used while in the trenches. This long overcoat soon developed into a fashion garment. Today, it can be both casual wear as well as formal wear. Throw it on a fitting formal suit and you will see how smart the overall look would be. Wear it over a t-shirt and a pair of jeans and it will spell casual chic. In harsh north Indian winters, a heavy woollen trench coat can easily be your shield against biting cold.

Now, if we have given you enough reasons to consider going in for one, then we also have a selection ready just for you. We searched Amazon and have come up with a list you would regret going through. Do check it out and pick up some too.

Chill Winston Men's Trench

This smart piece of clothing is an all-season wear. Made from blended cotton, it is both breathable and gives protection from both mild winter chill as well as dangerous UV rays. This regular fit coat can look really good when paired with a jeans and t-shirt combination. It is available in a classic black colour and can be worn with all kinds of colours. Even better is the fact that it can easily be hand washed.