Best jackets for men provide utmost comfort and warmth

Summary:
Winter season is here and soon men will be requiring jackets to keep themselves warm. A wardrobe staple in winters, jackets make for a stylish sartorial wear. Underneath them one can wear sweaters and shirts and layer well. There are many options listed on Amazon. We have shortlisted some of the picks for you from established brands in a list below. They are durable and super comfortable to wear. In some, you will find colour options too. They are made from great quality fabric and some come with padding as well. Each one of them comes with pockets in the front.
To check out the options and have a closer look at them, scroll down. What we can tell you with certainty is that these jackets have flattering fits and will amp up your style quotient.
Adidas Men Jacket
This jacket from Adidas for men is a cool and stylish one. It comes in three colours and features broad stripes from the shoulder to upper arm. It has pockets in the front. Made from fine quality fabric this one feels soft on skin and is durable also. Super comfortable and warm, this can be worn daily and as casual wear.
Cazibe Men's Jacket
This puffer jacket for men is a cool sartorial pick. It is made from 100% nylon fabric, this one comes with zipper pockets and a hoodie. Available in wine and navy colours, this one does a good job in keeping one warm and comfortable. It has full sleeves and comes in regular fit. It is a must buy for sure.
Blaq Ash Men Detachable Hood Biker Jacket
This biker jacket for men comes in striking black colour. It comes with a removable hood. Made from premium quality PU fabric, this one is durable and will last for years to come. One can find two pockets too in the front. It can be hand washed. Besides, the style quotient and fit of this garment is pretty darn high and flattering.
Red Tape Men's Dark Grey Jacket
This nice jacket for men comes in regular fit. Its material composition is 95% polyester and 5% elastane fabrics. It also has 100% polyester lining and comes with padding. There's a hood too which allows one to cover one's ears to protect from the chill. There are pockets in the front. Besides, it has full sleeves. It will make for a great addition.
Red Tape Men's Solid Jacket
This jacket for men from Red Tape comes in regular fit. It is made from 100% polyester fabric and comes with a lining of 100% polyester fabric. Available in a slew of solid colours, this one is warm and has a flattering fit. There are pockets too in this one. It is a must buy and men will love wearing this from time to time.
|Jackets
|Price
|Adidas Men Jacket
|₹2,399.00 - ₹2,599.00
|Cazibe Men's Jacket
|₹3,399.00
|Blaq Ash Men Detachable Hood Biker Jacket
|₹2,499.00
|Red Tape Men's Dark Grey Jacket
|₹2,729.00
|Red Tape Men's Solid Jacket
|₹3,009.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.