Valentine's Day: Surprise her with dainty jewellery pieces

Valentine’s Day is here and most of us are looking forward to celebrating love in our life. Indeed this is a joyous occasion, but it also calls for gifts to surprise and delight one’s loved ones. Women love gifts and surprises and we all know that. If you're confused with respect to what you can give women in your lives to make them happy, then go with the tried and tested option of giving her fashion accessories. The latter will win you brownie points and she will be swooned by the lovely gesture. From jhumkis to pendant necklaces, one can explore a range of stylish options in so many categories to make the day special.

Looking for some cues? Well, we have a whole list prepared just for you. You can instantly add the ones you like to your cart and it will be all sorted. Our selections are dainty indeed and something that women can wear often on a daily basis, reminding them of your sweet gesture every now and then. So, go ahead and take a look.



GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold Blue Love Jhumki

This pair of jhumkis is made from 925 sterling silver and it comes with rose gold plating. A dainty pair of earrings, this one will best go with all traditional attire. It has AAA+ quality Zircons encrusted in it. A beautiful and thoughtful gifting option, this will delight girls no end. When worn with an attire, it will invariably elevate the overall look of the person.