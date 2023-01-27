Flower pendant necklaces: Every girl would want these

A flower pendant necklace looks dainty and elevates the look.

A fashion accessory like a pendant necklace is something that one can wear everyday. Thanks to their not-so-heavy appearance, one can easily throw it on on every attire. Among the many pendant necklaces available, one with a flower design simply looks too pretty to resist. It helps in sprucing up your everyday look in a jiffy. Women from different age groups can wear a flower pendant necklace and we bet it will never go wrong. The beauty of these pendant necklaces is they are super lightweight and comfortable to wear for long durations. Whether you're in your t-shirt and jeans or in a maxi dress or in a kurta salwar, a flower pendant necklace will look lovely with all of them. If you're looking to build an enviable collection of these, then our selections in a list below will definitely make for tasteful choices. Scroll on to take a closer look at them.



TBOP Jewellery Round Glass Acrylic Flower Pendant Yellow Necklace

This flower pendant necklace comes with a silver plating. The gem used in this one is Aventurine. It looks pretty indeed and is perfect for everyday wear. Comfortable to wear, this one won't trigger any skin reaction. It comes with a Lobster clasp and the pendant is available in a round shape. Introduce this one to amp up your everyday look.

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Zircon Flower Pendant with Chain

This flower pendant chain from Giva is something that every woman would want to introduce to their collection at first glance. It has a lobster clasp type and is made from sterling silver. The gem used in this one is Cubic Zirconia. A great and thoughtful option, this one is a tasteful piece indeed that can allow one to make a statement as well.

Nia Creations Creative Design Eco-Friendly Enamel Flower Pendant Necklace

This sunflower pendant necklace has a feel good factor to it. It will spruce up your look and is something that you can easily wear in your daily wear. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, it makes for a must have fashion accessory. The gemstone used in this one is Cubic Zirconia and it is made from alloy metal.

PADMAAY® Pendant chain Necklace - Rotating Flower pendant necklace

This rotating flower pendant necklace is available in red and pink colours. It is made from alloy metal and looks supremely dainty and eye-catching. It makes for a chic fashion accessory - something that you can wear to office, at parties and even at home. You can fetch a lot of ‘where did you get this from?’ questions from people.

TBOP Jewellery Round Glass Acrylic Flower Pendant Purple Necklace

This pendant necklace is a silver plated one. A simple and elegant fashion accessory, it will always remind you of spring time. It uses gemstone Aventurine and is a skin-friendly pendant. Lightweight and a perfect everyday wear, this one is something you should introduce to your collection right away. It will pretty much go with every attire and look.

Price of flower pendant necklaces at a glance:

Pendant necklaces Price TBOP Jewellery Round Glass Acrylic Flower Pendant Yellow Necklace ₹ 1,588 Nia Creations Creative Design Eco-Friendly Enamel Flower Pendant Necklace ₹ 999 GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Zircon Flower Pendant with Chain ₹ 2,799 PADMAAY® Pendant chain Necklace ₹ 1,999 TBOP Jewellery Round Glass Acrylic Flower Pendant ₹ 1,568