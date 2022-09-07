Waist bags for women look chic and offer hands-free experience

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Want a bag that is lightweight, easy to carry, roomy and at the same time provide you with hands-free experience, then a waist bag could be one of the options. These bags look smart and trendy and are super comfortable to carry around when going for trekking, casual hangout with pals, road trip etc. There are many options available online that look decent and serve as stylish fashion accessories.
We have curated some of them in our list below. They come with colour options, are made from durable material and can enhance the overall look of a person. Besides, they are also roomy enough to stuff in all your essentials without any hassle. The zippers are also of good quality. Some of the bags are also water resistant. It is clearly not a fad and these bags are here to stay. They are also called fanny bags. Want to take a closer look at options? Then scroll down right away.
Syutm Unisex Waist Pack
This waist bag is unisex. It is made of twill fabric. You will find one roomy compartment in this bag which comes with a zipper. There’s an inner compartment as well. Available in a slew of colours, this one looks trendy and casual. Whether you’re going to a nearby grocery store or hanging out with pals in a park, this bag is just the perfect fashion accessory you can round off your look with.
GoTrippin Polyester Waist Bag
This chic and no-frills bag is what you need to carry with you when planning to go hiking or trekking or just casually hanging out. It looks pretty decent and is made of polyester material. The bag is spacious indeed and can carry all your essentials without any hassle. It comes with a designated pocket to keep your earphones. It is a must buy.
Lino Perros Women Dual Functional Bag
A stylish quilted waist bag that can also function as a crossbody bag is any day a welcome addition to one’s collection. While the outer material is made of Polyurethane, the inner material is made of polyester. You will find the logo of the brand in the front. Lightweight and super easy to carry, this fashion accessory will provide you with the hands-free experience.
GUSTAVE® Fanny Pack Waist Women Bum Bag
Do you love bags that are multicoloured? Well, then this is the bag for you. It looks trendy, funky and can give the necessary pop of colour to your overall look. You can find some interesting colour variants also in this one. It is made from high quality 600D nylon and a zipper that is water- and scratch-resistant and long-lasting too. It is stylish, lightweight and also comfortable to carry around.
Cute Critters Fanny Packs for Women Man Cute Waist Packs
This smart and elegant waist bag for women is a must buy. It is made of PU leather that is durable and a zipper that has been electroplated, is water-resistant and has undergone a process of anti-oxidation. It has enough space to carry in all your essentials in a seamless manner. Besides, it can enhance your overall look too and makes for a great fashion accessory.
