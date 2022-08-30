Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Duffle bags for men: Ideal for travel, they can pack in a fair bit of stuff

Duffle bags for men: Ideal for travel, they can pack in a fair bit of stuff

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 30, 2022 17:12 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Duffle bags are a great option for gym goers as they can pack in all the essentials and yet look compact and feel light. They are also a good option as travel bags.

product info
Duffle bag for men is an ideal travel mate for most of them.

Men and women travel in very different ways and the way to know it is by seeing their luggage. If a woman is on her way to the trip, one can expect two huge suitcases, a handbag, a small travel bag and some more. If it is a guy, then his whole existence will go into one single suitcase. If it happens to be a short travel that he is to undertake, then a duffle bag will suffice.

Just what is a duffle bag? A duffle bag is basically a kit bag. It is a large bag, usually made using natural or synthetic fabric and has a top closure. It usually has a single compartment. This is a very useful bag as one can stuff all the things one needs and zip it up and forget all about it.

A duffle bag is usually very lightweight and an ideal option for carrying one's gym change and other assorted stuff. If one is planning on going on a short 2-3 days trip, then too it is a very useful option. It is a rather adaptive bag - are you planning a picnic? Then, pick this bag for carrying knickknacks along. Do you have a baby with you while on a trip? Well, carry all essentials like feeding bottles, change, diapers etc in a duffle bag.

If we have convinced you about the utility of these bags, then Amazon can be a good place to begin one's search. Not only will one find attractive options, they are also pretty affordable as there are very good discounts on them. Check them out here.

Lavie Sport Captain Travel Duffle Bag

This is a synthetic leather unisex travel bag, with a polyester lining. This is a voluminous yet lightweight bag made of synthetic leather and featuring a fully lined inner compartment. So whether you are off for a business travel, planning to go camping or want a weekend gateway, this is the bag for you. It has the following details - one main compartment with reverse zip on top, a front pocket (to store small essentials) and a detachable shoulder strap.

cellpic
Lavie sport Captain 32L Synthetic Leather Unisex Travel Duffle Bag (Black)
70% off 1,199 3,999
Buy now

Mokobara The Cabin Duffle For Men and Women

This Duffle bag is available in five different colours - like Glam Factor, Good Intentions, Money Moves, Tailored Blue and Window on Aisle. This Duffle bag is dubbed as ‘Cabin’ bag and can fit in a laptop, an extra pair of clothes and all in-flight essentials. It has been made from vegan leather and water-resistant nylon fabric. It has a zipper closure.

cellpic
Mokobara The Cabin Duffle (Window on Aisle) for Men and Women
48% off 5,190 9,999
Buy now

Fur Jaden Weekender Duffle Bag

It is available in three colours - tan, brown and black. Designed for all those who go on short business trips or weekend getaways, this Duffle luggage bag is capable of fitting 3-4 pairs of clothes, footwear, towel and toilet accessories. The makers say this bag is capable of taking in stuff worth 35 litres. This bag has inner fabric lining which is durable and smell proof and and ensured to have a soft touch feel.

cellpic
Fur Jaden Weekender Duffle Bag with Shoe Pocket for Travel for Men and Women Made of Premium Leatherette with Attachable Shoulder Strap
20% off 1,599 2,000
Buy now

Furn Aspire Sports Cross Body Bag

This bag is available in five colours - I. Yellow, J. Grey, K Orange, L. Fone. This bag comes with separate sections for dry and wet clothes. There is a separate section designed to keep wet items or dirty clothes after exercise such as socks, underwear, swimwear, towel or swimming goggles. It also has a separate shoe compartment. It is pretty versatile and can be used as a shoulder bag or crossbody bag or a duffle bag.

cellpic
Furn Aspire Waterproof Women and Men Dry and Wet Separation Sports Cross Body Bag. (I. Yellow)
27% off 1,099 1,499
Buy now

AUXTER Blacky Leatherette Gym Bag Duffel Bag

This Duffle bag has been made using leatherette on the outside while it has polyester lining in the inside. This bag has a capacity of 23 litres. It includes the following - one large double zip closure compartment, one external mesh organizer pocket for the earphones, ID card, sanitizer, house keys, fitness band. The main compartment is where all your gym stuff - clothes, gym belt, towel, gym gloves, shaker, shoes - go into.

cellpic
AUXTER Blacky Leatherette Gym Bag Duffel Bag Shoulder Bag for Men and Women Emboss Logo (Black)
58% off 424.08 999
Buy now

Price of Duffle bags at a glance:

ProductPrice
Lavie Sport Captain Travel Duffle Bag 3,999.00
Mokobara The Cabin Duffle For Men and Women 9,999.00
Fur Jaden Weekender Duffle Bag 2,000.00
Furn Aspire Sports Cross Body Bag 1,499.00
AUXTER Blacky Leatherette Gym Bag Duffel Bag 999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Vivo mobile phones under 12,000: A buyer's guide
Multivitamin tablets for men are a great way to fill nutritional gaps
Xiaomi mobile phones under 30,000: Expect great features and performance
High neck shoes for men can elevate overall look in a jiffy
Jumpsuits for men: A practical garment that is just so cool
fashion FOR LESS