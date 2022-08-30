Duffle bags for men: Ideal for travel, they can pack in a fair bit of stuff

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Men and women travel in very different ways and the way to know it is by seeing their luggage. If a woman is on her way to the trip, one can expect two huge suitcases, a handbag, a small travel bag and some more. If it is a guy, then his whole existence will go into one single suitcase. If it happens to be a short travel that he is to undertake, then a duffle bag will suffice.
Just what is a duffle bag? A duffle bag is basically a kit bag. It is a large bag, usually made using natural or synthetic fabric and has a top closure. It usually has a single compartment. This is a very useful bag as one can stuff all the things one needs and zip it up and forget all about it.
A duffle bag is usually very lightweight and an ideal option for carrying one's gym change and other assorted stuff. If one is planning on going on a short 2-3 days trip, then too it is a very useful option. It is a rather adaptive bag - are you planning a picnic? Then, pick this bag for carrying knickknacks along. Do you have a baby with you while on a trip? Well, carry all essentials like feeding bottles, change, diapers etc in a duffle bag.
If we have convinced you about the utility of these bags, then Amazon can be a good place to begin one's search. Not only will one find attractive options, they are also pretty affordable as there are very good discounts on them. Check them out here.
Lavie Sport Captain Travel Duffle Bag
This is a synthetic leather unisex travel bag, with a polyester lining. This is a voluminous yet lightweight bag made of synthetic leather and featuring a fully lined inner compartment. So whether you are off for a business travel, planning to go camping or want a weekend gateway, this is the bag for you. It has the following details - one main compartment with reverse zip on top, a front pocket (to store small essentials) and a detachable shoulder strap.
Mokobara The Cabin Duffle For Men and Women
This Duffle bag is available in five different colours - like Glam Factor, Good Intentions, Money Moves, Tailored Blue and Window on Aisle. This Duffle bag is dubbed as ‘Cabin’ bag and can fit in a laptop, an extra pair of clothes and all in-flight essentials. It has been made from vegan leather and water-resistant nylon fabric. It has a zipper closure.
Fur Jaden Weekender Duffle Bag
It is available in three colours - tan, brown and black. Designed for all those who go on short business trips or weekend getaways, this Duffle luggage bag is capable of fitting 3-4 pairs of clothes, footwear, towel and toilet accessories. The makers say this bag is capable of taking in stuff worth 35 litres. This bag has inner fabric lining which is durable and smell proof and and ensured to have a soft touch feel.
Furn Aspire Sports Cross Body Bag
This bag is available in five colours - I. Yellow, J. Grey, K Orange, L. Fone. This bag comes with separate sections for dry and wet clothes. There is a separate section designed to keep wet items or dirty clothes after exercise such as socks, underwear, swimwear, towel or swimming goggles. It also has a separate shoe compartment. It is pretty versatile and can be used as a shoulder bag or crossbody bag or a duffle bag.
AUXTER Blacky Leatherette Gym Bag Duffel Bag
This Duffle bag has been made using leatherette on the outside while it has polyester lining in the inside. This bag has a capacity of 23 litres. It includes the following - one large double zip closure compartment, one external mesh organizer pocket for the earphones, ID card, sanitizer, house keys, fitness band. The main compartment is where all your gym stuff - clothes, gym belt, towel, gym gloves, shaker, shoes - go into.
