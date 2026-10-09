‘Deeply saddened Shakti Shalini will be his last film’: Director Aditya Sarpotdar remembers Nana Patekar

Hours after Nana's death, the film's director, Aditya Sarpotdar , said he was ‘deeply saddened’ that his film would be Nana's last and spoke about his memories with the acclaimed artiste. “I never expected that Shakti Shalini will be his last film. I'm deeply saddened that this will be his last work. I never thought that he would suddenly step away in this way. I'm unable to process what has actually happened. It (film) is going to be a tribute to one of the best actors of our cinema,” Aditya told PTI on phone from Berlin.

Nana Patekar was an integral part of the Hindi film industry for close to 50 years. Over the last four decades, there has hardly been a year when a film featuring the veteran actor has not been released in theatres. That run will come to an end with Shakti Shalini, the late actor's final film.

According to Sarpotdar, Nana Patekar had spoken to him about 10 days ago, seeking an update on the film's post-production, and was looking forward to watching the movie. “For him, the script was the most important thing. If he liked the script, he would do the film; if not, then he wouldn't. I had written those two films keeping him in mind, and there's no replacement for him in Marathi cinema. He wasn't excited about it (film), and hence it didn't happen,” the director said.

Nana Patekar's final films Shakti Shalini, produced by Dinesh Vijan via his banner Maddock Films, is reportedly expected to arrive in theatres in March 2027. Before this, Nana will be seen in two other films. The actor will first be seen in the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha, slated for release in December 2026, and director Anant Mahadevan's The Confession of Mary.

Nana Patekar's death Nana Patekar died in Goa on the morning of October 8. He was 75. The actor’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed to local media about his death. Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. The actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death. Nana was cremated at his farmhouse in Pune later in the day.

A three-time National Award-winning actor, Nana is regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema history. His passing drew tributes from across Indian cinema and public life, including tributes from Prime Minister Modi and several Chief Ministers.