Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Aug 19, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Bags for men are all about being lightweight with multiple storage spaces

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 19, 2022 17:16 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Gone are the days when bags - handbags, sling bags, etc - were the preserve of women. Men, today, need them just as much.

product info
Bags for men serve multiple purposes.

If you were to look around you, you will notice that it is women who carry bags of all sizes while men are usually happy to go hand-free. However, in the era of laptops and multitasking, there is no way that men can do without bags. Imagine a scenario when you have to carry your mobile phone, laptop, car or bike keys, a tablet, perhaps a writing pad and pen, a pair of sunglasses, face mask (in the era of pandemic), may be even a bottle of drinking water. Is it possible to do all this without having a bag? It is tough even for the best of jugglers.

Hence, the need to opt for bags that are versatile and can serve several purposes at one time. The good news is if you are keen, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. Not only does one get a huge variety, there are also modestly priced. What is more is that there is always some discount or the other on.

We have curated a list which will definitely come in handy for you. Do check it out.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Polyester Duffel Gym Bag
This bag, as its name suggests, is a gym bag. It comes with a separate shoe compartment. It has been made using 100% polyester fabric, which is also water repellant one. It also has a high-quality zipper, which the makers say, has been 'tested for 500 cycles'. The inner side of the bag is made using duffel material. This bag is spacious enough fit all kinds of gym essentials, clothes, water bottle among other things.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo so_flingyrqba_4 Gym Bag (Black)
39% off 549 900
Buy now

Bennett Mystic Shoulder Sling Bag

This bag is available in three different colours - black, blue and light grey. The outer part of the bag is made using high-quality water repellent fabric, while the inside is made using soft fleece. It is well-padded from inside. It features two-way holding mechanism - it can be used as a sling bag as well as handbag. One can use it as daily-use bag and take it for business trips as well.

cellpic
Bennett Mystic 15.6 inch(39.6cm) Laptop Shoulder Messenger Sling Office Bag, Water Repellent Fabric for Men and Women (Blue)
66% off 512 1,499
Buy now

Blowzy Bags PU Leather Sling Bag

This attractive-looking bag is available in two colours - black and tan. It has been made using PU leather, which makes it soft and long-lasting too. Its compartments are divided in the following manner - one main zipper compartment for laptop with one inner zipper pocket and one pocket in front and one pocket on the rear side for other accessories. This bag fits laptops up to 15.6 inches.

cellpic
Blowzy Bags PU Leather 15.6 inch Laptop Shoulder Messenger Sling Office Bag for Men & Women (Tan)
70% off 599 1,999
Buy now

Storite PU Leather One Side Shoulder Bag

This is a sling bag and can be worn cross body. It is a versatile bag and can be taken for travel purpose, to office and can also be used as a business messenger. It can be used by both men and women. Don't be fooled by its slim appearance, it is capable of fitting in the following - mobile phone, tablet, keys, wallet, sunglasses, executive diary and pen.

cellpic
Storite Stylish Large PU Leather Sling Cross Body Travel Office Business Messenger One Side Shoulder Bag for Men Women (30cmx5.5cmx24cm) (Black/Brown)
75% off 649 2,599
Buy now

Deigo Laptop Bag For Men & Women

This bag has been made using genuine leather. It has a total of three compartments. They are divided in the following manner - laptop (fits up to 14 inch one); one back zip pocket, one slip pocket, one laptop sleeve, one tablet sleeve. Its shoulder strap has a drop length of 63 cm while its handle drop length is 10 cm. Its exterior details include the following: one tap closure front open pocket and one back side zip pocket and trolley hook panel at back side.

cellpic
Deigo Laptop Bag For Men & Women Upto 14" (Black Shrunken)
40% off 9,599 15,999
Buy now

Price of bags for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Amazon Brand - Solimo Polyester Duffel Gym Bag 900.00
Bennett Mystic Shoulder Sling Bag 1,499.00
Blowzy Bags PU Leather Sling Bag 1,999.00
Storite PU Leather One Side Shoulder Bag 2,599.00
Deigo Laptop Bag For Men & Women 15,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
 

RELATED STORIES
Running shoes for men: Get ones that boost your performance
Face serums for acne prone skin remove excess oil, control acne
Best OPPO mobile phones under 50,000
Earrings for men are all about upping one's glam quotient
OPPO mobile phones under 40,000: Top picks
fashion FOR LESS