Bags for men are all about being lightweight with multiple storage spaces

If you were to look around you, you will notice that it is women who carry bags of all sizes while men are usually happy to go hand-free. However, in the era of laptops and multitasking, there is no way that men can do without bags. Imagine a scenario when you have to carry your mobile phone, laptop, car or bike keys, a tablet, perhaps a writing pad and pen, a pair of sunglasses, face mask (in the era of pandemic), may be even a bottle of drinking water. Is it possible to do all this without having a bag? It is tough even for the best of jugglers.

Hence, the need to opt for bags that are versatile and can serve several purposes at one time. The good news is if you are keen, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. Not only does one get a huge variety, there are also modestly priced. What is more is that there is always some discount or the other on.

We have curated a list which will definitely come in handy for you. Do check it out.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Polyester Duffel Gym Bag

This bag, as its name suggests, is a gym bag. It comes with a separate shoe compartment. It has been made using 100% polyester fabric, which is also water repellant one. It also has a high-quality zipper, which the makers say, has been 'tested for 500 cycles'. The inner side of the bag is made using duffel material. This bag is spacious enough fit all kinds of gym essentials, clothes, water bottle among other things.