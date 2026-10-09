Varun Dhawan invests in Shark Tank India's Better Nutrition, joins PV Sindhu as ambassador for biofortified food brand

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is stepping into the nutrition space with an investment in Better Nutrition, a brand that focuses on making everyday food more nutritious which featured on Shark Tank India Season 4. The Bollywood actor has also been named its brand ambassador, joining badminton star PV Sindhu. The partnership has a personal connection for Varun, who recently acquired agricultural land and is now working with the company to turn his farm into a biofortified one. Varun Dhawan invests in Better Nutrition.

Varun Dhawan takes his interest in farming a step further Varun Dhawan's interest in Better Nutrition comes from his own experience with farming. After acquiring agricultural land, the actor began learning more about the soil, seeds and the food grown on his farm. This experience got him thinking about the connection between farming practices and the nutritional value of the food we eat every day.

Now, his farm will be developed as a biofortified farm in collaboration with Better Nutrition. The move will allow him to explore the process more closely while supporting the company's efforts to improve the nutritional quality of everyday staples in India.

Talking about the partnership, the actor said in a statement to afaqs, “We're working together to make my farm biofortified. And yeah, Better Nutrition is my brand now too. I really like the mission behind it, and I want to be part of that journey. You'll be seeing a lot more of me with my brand. So this is quite personal for me.”

On his Instagram account, the actor shared a video from this farm and wrote, “So… turns out farming was only the beginning. 😄🌱 I realised nutrition could be a bigger part of the journey. After Prateek and Aishwarya at Better Nutrition reached out, I was inspired to take this farm on its own journey, as well as become an integral part of the brand itself to provide india BETTER NUTRITION.”