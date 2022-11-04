Winter boots for men give protection in bad weather, make walking on snow easy

India is mostly a tropical country and winter boots are hardly a necessity in this part of the world. Having said so, owning a pair is always a good idea. We have our reasons and will enunciate them here. While India is mostly a hot and humid country, however, the Himalayan regions span across a vast area, going from Kashmir valley right up to Arunachal Pradesh. People in states like J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal have to battle snow often. Then, there are those of us who are avid travellers and many of us love going to places that are awashed with sheets of snow. Many love going to Europe for a snowy vacation or Kashmir and Shimla in winters. Snow boots are what we need to stay warm, dry and enjoy. Even those of us living in northern plains will see a lot of benefits in owning one as they effectively block icy winds.

Then, there is the style angle - boots as such look smashing and these thicker and often fur-lined ones are super comfortable to wear as well. Men will love owning at least one of these as it adds to their machismo.

If we have convinced you to consider these boots, then we have a selection ready for you as well. All the boots listed are from Amazon and very modestly priced. Check them out here.

Men's Snow Boots (Warm Lightweight Outdoor Shoes)

This pair of lightweight outdoor shoes comes with a non-slip rubber outsole, which ensures that you get a firm grip, even on snow. These boots are medium width shoes and come with lace-up closure. These boots are approximately mid-calf from arch and can easily withstand temperatures of up to -25°F/-31.6°celcius.