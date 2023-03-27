5 pocket perfumes to smell fragrant all day long

Summary:
A good perfume can work wonders for your confidence. Whether you're heading out to your workplace or fetch with your pals, spritz your perfume on pulse points and kickstart the day on a positive note. As long as a fragrance lasts, the better it is. Not only does it keep odour at bay, but it also boosts your sense of self-esteem. For most of us, a perfume with an invigorating scent is our mojo, and we would definitely want to carry it with us at all times, no? This is why pocket perfumes make for a great investment.
This is the best way to ensure you stay fresh and fragrant all day long. If you're looking for options that come at budget-friendly prices, then our selections below will help a great deal. Scroll on to take a look at them.
Just Herbs Long Lasting Scent Luxury EDP Perfume for Men & Women
This pocket perfume is a unisex formulation that comes infused with a citrusy scent. It has a long-lasting fragrance and helps enliven one’s senses. Vegan and free from chemicals, this one can be spritzed on both skin and apparel. Perfect for everyday wear, you can wear this both in day and night. One thing is a given, and that is you won't ever get enough of it.
The Man Company Everyday Use Pocket Perfume
This combo pack of four perfumes is designed for men. The different scents will cater to your different moods. Whether you're going for a pool party or a family get together, these perfumes have long-lasting fragrances and are formulated to help you kickstart the day on a positive note. Men can easily carry the perfumes in their pockets when on the move to feel fresh at all times.
Park Avenue Pocket Perfume
Made from the goodness of natural ingredients, this pack of three perfumes from Park Avenue is a good purchase. The perfumes come in compact size, allowing you to carry these in your pocket. The pleasant scent of lavender and musk that emanates from the perfumes will enchant you to no end. The packaging is also quite attractive.
LIza pocket perfume
This combo of five perfumes is 10 ml each. All perfumes have different scents and come with the promise of making one feel invigorated and pleasant after every application. From aqua to woody - you will get a good mix in this pack. The fragrances are long lasting. You can even give this pack to your loved ones and they will love you for it.
MADEENA CO. 212 VIPs Pocket Perfume
This pocket perfume is a unisex formulation. It has a long-lasting fragrance and has wood notes in it. Carry it with you at all times to feel fresh and fragrant all day long. The perfume is formulated to evoke a feeling of desirability in you. A great investment, grab this one right away. You will get more than 150 sprays in this formulation.
|Product
|Price
|Just Herbs Long Lasting Scent Luxury Perfume for Men ,Women Pocket Parfum EDP Silk and Spice (20 ml)
|₹ 272
|The Man Company Everyday Use Pocket Perfume for Men 4*8ml with Intense, Musk, Joy & Citron for Office Going, Party, Date & Travelling | Long Lasting Fragrance Set for Him
|₹ 399
|Park Avenue Pocket Perfume Good Morning Wake Up With 250 Sprays Pocket Perfume - For Men (54 ml, Pack of 3)
|₹ 150
|LIza pocket perfume combo pack of 5 (10 ml)
|₹ 200
|MADEENA CO. 212 VIPs Pocket Perfume 18ml Best perfume For Men and Women; Long Lasting perfume. Easy to Carry. Last upto 24hours.
|₹ 210
