5 pocket perfumes to smell fragrant all day long

A good perfume can work wonders for your confidence. Whether you're heading out to your workplace or fetch with your pals, spritz your perfume on pulse points and kickstart the day on a positive note. As long as a fragrance lasts, the better it is. Not only does it keep odour at bay, but it also boosts your sense of self-esteem. For most of us, a perfume with an invigorating scent is our mojo, and we would definitely want to carry it with us at all times, no? This is why pocket perfumes make for a great investment.

This is the best way to ensure you stay fresh and fragrant all day long. If you're looking for options that come at budget-friendly prices, then our selections below will help a great deal. Scroll on to take a look at them.

Just Herbs Long Lasting Scent Luxury EDP Perfume for Men & Women

This pocket perfume is a unisex formulation that comes infused with a citrusy scent. It has a long-lasting fragrance and helps enliven one’s senses. Vegan and free from chemicals, this one can be spritzed on both skin and apparel. Perfect for everyday wear, you can wear this both in day and night. One thing is a given, and that is you won't ever get enough of it.