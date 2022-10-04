Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get eyecare and makeup items at up to 68% off

Whether you are a novice or a pro at makeup, you would know that one of the toughest areas to master is eye makeup. First, the skin around the eye is very sensitive. Second, given our irregular food habits and stressful lives, dark circles and wrinkles around the eyes can make it tough to make the eyes sparkle after makeup. Hence, it is important to understand how eye makeup works and buy the best products that suit one's skin type and work well at hiding our flaws. This is of course more true for women in their 40s and, perhaps, few in their thirties too. When it comes to college kids, the idea of accentuating one's features - almond eyes, protruding eyes, close set eyes etc - can be a huge high. So go for it and experience to your heart's content.

If either of these are your reasons to indulge, then now is the good time to go for it as the online e-commerce platform Amazon is having its mega festival sale - Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - and as part of it, there are huge discounts being offered on a vast range of products, including makeup items.

We have put together a list of such products in the eye makeup category that you must at a look at. You can expect massive discounts on mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadow palettes, roller cream eye gels and much more.

MOYO Under Eye Gel

No amount of skin with eye makeup can make any difference if your eyes have dark circles and wrinkles. Hence, before you think of mastering eye makeup, it is wise to invest in eye care gels. This product is a natural dark circle remover and what's more is that it just as well for men as it does for women. It comes infused with Hyaluronic acid and Niacinamide that effectively tackle dark circles and dullness under the eyes. It also helps soothe eyes, thanks to the presence of natural caffeine extract that have qualities that help reduce the look of fine lines and puffiness. The bottle comes with a steel roller applicator. Expect a 68% off on this product.