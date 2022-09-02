Amazon sale on lipsticks: Avail up to 25% discount

Whether one is a big fan of makeup or not, almost everyone likes to add a pop of colour to one's lips. A good lipstick is one that helps one feel good about oneself, enhances the overall appearance of a person, helps one make a bold statement and most importantly, nourishes the lips, making them supple and hydrated. One should also look for formulations that have a rich colour pay off and are long-lasting. It goes without saying that having multiple colour variants always helps, as it helps jazz things up a bit every now and then. The good news is you can renew your stock now and get a good discount on Amazon.

Grab the deal now and invest in some of the soothing lip shades. To help you with choices, we have rounded up some of them in our list below from the likes of SUGAR Cosmetics, Maybelline and more. Take a look.



SUGAR Cosmetics - Smudge Me Not - Mini Liquid Lipstick

This mini lipstick from SUGAR Cosmetics is suitable for all skin types and has a matte finish. It comes enriched with the goodness of vitamin E and is highly pigmented. It gives full coverage to one’s lips and lasts for up to 12 hours without smudging. What’s more is this formulation is also transfer proof and waterproof. Get 10% off on this one.