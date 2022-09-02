Amazon sale on lipsticks: Avail up to 25% discount

Summary:
Whether one is a big fan of makeup or not, almost everyone likes to add a pop of colour to one's lips. A good lipstick is one that helps one feel good about oneself, enhances the overall appearance of a person, helps one make a bold statement and most importantly, nourishes the lips, making them supple and hydrated. One should also look for formulations that have a rich colour pay off and are long-lasting. It goes without saying that having multiple colour variants always helps, as it helps jazz things up a bit every now and then. The good news is you can renew your stock now and get a good discount on Amazon.
Grab the deal now and invest in some of the soothing lip shades. To help you with choices, we have rounded up some of them in our list below from the likes of SUGAR Cosmetics, Maybelline and more. Take a look.
SUGAR Cosmetics - Smudge Me Not - Mini Liquid Lipstick
This mini lipstick from SUGAR Cosmetics is suitable for all skin types and has a matte finish. It comes enriched with the goodness of vitamin E and is highly pigmented. It gives full coverage to one’s lips and lasts for up to 12 hours without smudging. What’s more is this formulation is also transfer proof and waterproof. Get 10% off on this one.
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick
This lipstick from Maybelline is suitable for all skin types and has a matte finish. It is long lasting in nature and is lightweight too. It is highly pigmented and that is what makes this one great choice. Infused with the goodness of Jojoba oil, it nourishes the lips and makes them supple. There are many lovely shades available in this one and you can grab it for 25% off.
LAKMÉ Liquid Lipstick Nude Umbrella
This liquid lipstick from Lakme is suitable for all skin types. It has a matte finish and is a long-lasting formulation. A lightweight formula, this will easily glide over the lips and get you the desired look. To make a style statement, this lipstick available in an array of shades will definitely do wonders. There's 17% off on it.
COLORESSENCE Roseate Long Stay Lipstick
A lipstick that enhances one's look and also moisturises one's lips is a formulation everyone wants. This one is a long-lasting formulation and is available in a slew of gorgeous colours. Infused with the goodness of Rose oil and Cocoa butter, this hydrates, soothes and nourishes the lips to the tee. It is up for grabs at 22% off.
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick
This matte liquid lipstick from L’Oreal Paris comes in many different and enticing shades. It makes lips feel smooth and soft after every application. A long-lasting formulation, this one glides smoothly over the lips and enhances the overall look of a person. Besides, it is a highly pigmented formulation. Make a bold and peppy statement with these soothing lip shades. Get it at 25% off.
|Lipsticks
|Price
|L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick
|₹799.00
|COLORESSENCE Roseate Long Stay Lipstick
|₹750.00
|LAKMÉ Liquid Lipstick Nude Umbrella
|₹400.00
|Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick
|₹599.00
|SUGAR Cosmetics - Smudge Me Not - Mini Liquid Lipstick
|₹249.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.