Best hair curlers help one ace different hairdos

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
A good hairstyle can successfully uplift one’s mood, boost confidence and make a woman feel good in her skin. And one should seek an occasion to style one's hair. Styling one's hair is an indulgence one should give into as and when they like. You could be done with a day’s work and feel like styling your hair. In such cases, running to a salon is not a viable option. And what can be more fun than the DIY way of hairstyling.
So, we suggest you get a hair curler ASAP. For it will allow you to experiment with different hairdos. You can seamlessly curl and get waves in your hair from the confines of your home in a jiffy.
Scroll on to see popular hair curlers that come with user-friendly features and are safe to use as well. Women will love styling their with them every now and then.
Lifelong LLPCW14 25 mm Barrel, 1.8m swivel cord Hair Curler
This hairstyling tool comes in black and silver colour. It is made from ceramic material and comes with a 1.8 m swivel cord. The 25 mm barrel is designed to give your hair flowy and wavy hair. You can ace different hairstyles with the help of this tool from the confines of your home. For shiny and long-lasting curls, this is the perfect tool to have.
REIDEL Cordless Auto Hair Curler
This hair curler is suitable for all hair types. It is easy to use and comes with user-friendly features. It is powered by a battery and is ready to use in no time. You can always experiment with your hairdo if you have a curler at home. This one can also help you get wavy hair. Super portable, you can carry this with you wherever you want.
PHILIPS BHB862/00 Hair Curler (Black)
This hair curler has a cool tip for convenient and safe styling. It comes with a swivel cord to prevent strands from getting tangled. The blinking LED light tells a user when the device is ready to use. It heats up really fast and is ready to use in 60 seconds flat. It is available in black colour.
Creodec USB Rechargeable Automatic Wireless Electric Hair Curler
Getting curls and waves in your hair will be possible anytime and in no time with the help of this hair curler. This one is anti-scalding and one can easily adjust temperature as per one's needs. You can get voluminous strands with improved texture with the help of this curler. It is suitable for all hair types. It is super safe and easy to use.
VEGA VHCS-01 Hair Curler with 7x10 mm Rectangular Ceramic Barrel
The ceramic-coated rectangular barrel comes with a cool tip that ensures equal heat distribution. It has an on/off switch, a power indicator light and a swivel cord. It can help you get beach waves and curls in a jiffy. Easy to use, safe and effective, this one is a good choice for styling different hairdos.
|Product
|Price
|Lifelong LLPCW14 25 mm Barrel, 1.8m swivel cord Hair Curler
|₹ 921
|REIDEL Cordless Auto Hair Curler, Automatic Curling Iron, Rechargeable Auto Rotating Ceramic Barrel, Fast Heating with 6 Temperature & Timer Settings, Auto Shut-Off Portable hair curler, Multicolor
|₹ 1,599
|PHILIPS BHB862/00 Hair Curler (Black)
|₹ 1,496
|Creodec USB Rechargeable Automatic Wireless Electric Hair Curler L/R Rotating Curler,Cordless Auto Curler 300F-390F Temperature Control Full Anti-scalding, Curls or Waves Anytime (A7)
|₹ 1,215
|VEGA VHCS-01 Hair Curler with 7x10 mm Rectangular Ceramic Barrel
|₹ 1,644
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.