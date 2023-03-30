Glitter eyeshadows are perfect to ace any party look

Glitter eyeshadows are a popular choice among makeup enthusiasts and are a great way to add some sparkle and shine to your eye makeup. These eyeshadows come in a variety of colors and textures - from shimmery, metallic to matte. When wanting to boost your mood or look stunning - apply glitter eyeshadow shades to look like a diva. Such shades look good both in daytime and nighttime. One of the benefits of glitter eyeshadows is their versatility. They can be used alone for a bold statement or paired with other eyeshadow shades for a more subtle effect. They can also be applied wet or dry, depending on the intensity of the look you're going for.

A must have makeup essential in every makeup kit, we have curated 5 picks that will come in handy a great deal. They are long lasting and some are also waterproof. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.



VARS ; LONDON 10 color glitter powder eyeshadow palette

This eyeshadow palette has four attractive eyeshadow colour options. The shades have a shimmery finish. Weightless in nature, you will see how after applying these eyeshadow shades your look will be elevated. They have a strong colour pay off and will stay intact for long hours. The palette comes with a brush as well. It is a must buy makeup item.