Glitter eyeshadows are perfect to ace any party look

Glitter eyeshadows are a popular choice among makeup enthusiasts and are a great way to add some sparkle and shine to your eye makeup. These eyeshadows come in a variety of colors and textures - from shimmery, metallic to matte. When wanting to boost your mood or look stunning - apply glitter eyeshadow shades to look like a diva. Such shades look good both in daytime and nighttime. One of the benefits of glitter eyeshadows is their versatility. They can be used alone for a bold statement or paired with other eyeshadow shades for a more subtle effect. They can also be applied wet or dry, depending on the intensity of the look you're going for.
A must have makeup essential in every makeup kit, we have curated 5 picks that will come in handy a great deal. They are long lasting and some are also waterproof. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.
VARS ; LONDON 10 color glitter powder eyeshadow palette
This eyeshadow palette has four attractive eyeshadow colour options. The shades have a shimmery finish. Weightless in nature, you will see how after applying these eyeshadow shades your look will be elevated. They have a strong colour pay off and will stay intact for long hours. The palette comes with a brush as well. It is a must buy makeup item.
Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette has shades that will give full coverage. They have a glossy finish type and come in powder form. Suitable for all skin types, you can instantly amp up your look in no time with the help of beautiful shades. Best to apply when going for a party, it will elevate an otherwise plain look as well.
MARS Glitter eyeshadow palette (EP22-02)
This eyeshadow palette has multiple colours in it. It comes in powder form and the shades have a shimmery finish. It is a beginner-friendly makeup item and the formulations are highly blendable as well. The shades provide a full coverage. The shades are non chunky. The eyeshadow shades can take any look from 0 to 100 instantly and make you party ready in seconds.
MARS Glitter Eyeshadow Palette Shimmery Finish, 7.65g (Multicolor)
This eyeshadow palette has multiple colours in it. The shades have a shimmery finish and come in powder form. Easily blendable and not tested on animals, every makeup enthusiast must get their hands on this palette. You will be able to ace any makeup look with this palette. The shades are waterproof, sweat-proof and long-lasting. Made from the highest quality ingredients, this palette is suitable for both professional makeup artists and makeup beginners.
Shryoan 20 Shades Glitter eyeshadow palette Shade 02 (Multicolor) Shimmery Finish
This eyeshadow palette has multiple colours in it. The shades are available in powder form and have a shimmery finish. They are also waterproof and suitable for all skin types. The highly pigmented formulations will ensure the eyeshadow stays intact for long hours. The shades have a feel good factor and can make you look party-ready in no time.
|Product
|Price
|VARS ; LONDON 10 color glitter powder eyeshadow palette | makeup eyeshadow palette | glitter eyeshadow palette
|₹ 199
|Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeshadow Palette, Desert Rose, Shimmer Eye Shadow Quartet with 4 Shades for a Day to Night Look - Eye Makeup Kit, 7 g
|₹ 650
|MARS Glitter eyeshadow palette (EP22-02)
|₹ 275
|MARS Glitter Eyeshadow Palette Shimmery Finish, 7.65g (Multicolor)
|₹ 218
|Shryoan 20 Shades Glitter eyeshadow palette Shade 02 (Multicolor) Shimmery Finish
|₹ 349
