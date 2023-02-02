Protein bar chocolates take care of our nutrient needs, cater to taste buds too

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Protein bars are a convenient and tasty way to add extra protein to your diet. Chocolate flavoured protein bars are a popular choice for those who love the taste of chocolate but want to maintain a healthy diet. These bars are typically made with a base of protein powder, often from Whey or Soy, along with added sweeteners, flavours and other ingredients to form a bar that is high in protein and low in sugar. They come in a variety of flavours, including milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate.
Protein bars are a great snack for athletes and bodybuilders who need extra protein to support muscle growth and repair. They can also be a good option for people looking for a healthier alternative to traditional candy bars, as they often have fewer calories and more nutrients. Some protein bars are also gluten-free, vegan, or organic, catering to different dietary needs.
However, it is important to check the ingredients list and nutrition information of protein bars, as some can be high in artificial sweeteners and preservatives, which can have negative effects on your health.
Many such bars are readily available on Amazon. We have bunched together a list of such protein bars that you must definitely consider. Scroll down to check them out.
RiteBite Max Protein Active Choco Slim 20g Protein Bar
This protein bar is a nutritious bar with 20g of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals (21 vitamin and minerals, say makers) all rolled in. It comes in a pack of six and contains no preservatives, added sugar, or artificial ingredients. It is 100% vegetarian and provides energy, aids in fitness, and helps boost immunity. It is made with a protein blend (Whey protein, Soy and Casein with a mix of dark chocolate and nuts) and is an ideal snack for people who are always on the go.
Yogabars 20g Protein Bars Chocolate Brownie
Yogabars are a delicious and convenient source of protein with 20g per bar. The chocolate brownie flavour is a sweet treat that satisfies your cravings while fueling your body. Pack of six bars makes it easy to stock up and have on hand for on-the-go snacking or post-workout recovery. Made with quality ingredients, these bars are a guilt-free snack option that you can feel good about.
The Whole Truth - Protein Bars
These protein bars are a healthy snacking option with six different flavours to choose from. With no added sugar, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, gluten, or Soy, the bars are made with all-natural ingredients, making them a great alternative to other snacks. Each pack includes six bars, each weighing 52g, providing a convenient source of protein. Each pack contains - 1 Double Cocoa Bar, 1 Coconut Cocoa Bar, 1 Coffee Cocoa Bar, 1 Peanut Butter Bar, 1 Cranberry Bar, 1 Peanut Cocoa Bar.
Phab Protein Bars Mini with 11g Protein
These mini protein bars are a healthy snack option with 11g of protein per bar. These bars are free from preservatives and artificial sweeteners, making them a great choice for those who are looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. They also have zero trans fats and are made with the goodness of honey. The pack of 6 has bars weighing 35g in Chocolate Brownie flavour. It is perfect for those who want to satisfy their sweet tooth without any guilt.
HYP- Lean Sugar-Free Protein Bar Mint Chocolate
These are Mint Chocolate flavoured protein bars and are a nutritious snack option for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals. Each bar contains 10g of protein, high fibre and low net carbs, making it a perfect option for pre or post-workout. The protein in these bars comes from Whey protein and doesn't contain any Soy protein. Additionally, they are gluten-free and come in a pack of 6 bars, each weighing 40g.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
|Product
|Price
|RiteBite Max Protein Active Choco Slim 20g Protein Bar [Pack of 6] Protein Blend, Fiber, Vitamins & Minerals , No Preservatives, 100% Veg, No Added Sugar, for Energy, Fitness & Immunity - 402g
|₹ 615
|Yogabars 20g Protein Bars Chocolate Brownie | Pack of 6 | 6 x 70g
|₹ 599
|The Whole Truth - Protein Bars | All-in-One | Pack of 6 x 52 g each | No Added Sugar | No Preservatives | No Artificial Sweeteners | No Gluten or Soy | All Natural Ingredients | Six Different Flavours
|₹ 498
|Phab Protein Bars Mini with 11g Protein, No Preservatives, No Artificial Sweeteners, Zero Trans Fats, Goodness of Honey | Pack of 6 x 35g Bars | Chocolate Brownie
|₹ 320
|HYP- Lean Sugar-Free Protein Bar Mint Chocolate (6x40g) | 10g Protein per Bar | High Fiber | Low Net Carb | Contains Whey Protein | Protein Snacks with No Soy Protein | Gluten Free Protein Bars
|₹ 335
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.