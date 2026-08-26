Chandigarh: 19 vie for top posts in 8 colleges

In the final list of candidates released on Tuesday for the student council elections—scheduled for August 31 across eight colleges in Chandigarh—the number of contestants dropped significantly to 76 from the provisional list of 253. The list shows that 19 candidates are contesting the presidential post at their respective institutions. At Dev Samaj College for Women, elections will take place for two posts—vice president and joint secretary—with two contenders running for each position. (HT File)

Overall, 76 candidates are running for various council positions, compared to 110 candidates across nine colleges in last year’ s election. Every year, students’ council elections take place in 11 colleges, each having a president, vice president, general secretary, and joint secretary post.

However, this year, elections will take place at only eight colleges; candidates in three other colleges stand unopposed, either due to a lack of competing nominations or disqualifications stemming from attendance shortages.

In MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, which otherwise sees a good number of students contesting elections, this time it received minimal nominations, with students getting elected unopposed on all four posts.

The principal of MCM DAV College for Women, Neena Sharma, said, “We were anticipating a good election in our college, but the early announcement of dates may not have given students enough time to prepare. The usual momentum seen before elections was missing this time. We received minimal nominations, and one or two were rejected due to attendance shortages.”

Oddly, this year as well, no election will take place at the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA-50), as 14 out of 18 candidates were found ineligible to contest due to attendance shortages. Last year, elections were also cancelled at GCCBA-50 after 24 out of 26 candidates were disqualified for low attendance.

One of the four students who filed a nomination for the presidential post said, “The college authorities want to wipe student council elections off the campus. I am a third-year B.Com student who regularly attends classes, yet I was rejected due to an attendance shortage. How is it that, for the second consecutive year, nearly all candidates are being rejected only in our college? On nomination day, we protested against these unfair rejections, but we achieved no positive outcome. No student is going to openly challenge the authorities because our internal assessments are given by the faculty.”

At Dev Samaj College for Women, elections will take place for two posts—vice president and joint secretary—with two contenders running for each position. Meanwhile, at the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, voting will only be held for the general secretary post, which also has two contenders.

Because elections are happening for only a few positions, and three colleges—MCM DAV College for Women, Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26 and GCCBA-50—have elected all candidates unopposed, the overall number of active candidates has significantly reduced.