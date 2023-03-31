Story Saved
Yoga wheel: Twist and turn to burn calories and get slim and trim

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 31, 2023 11:46 IST
Tired of being obese? Do you find exercise boring and repetitive? Try yoga wheel to make fat burning fun and innovative. Read on to know more.

Yoga wheel is an effective and fun way to fat burning.

A yoga wheel is a circular prop that is used in yoga practice to support and enhance flexibility, balance, and strength. It typically consists of a plastic or wooden circle with a thin layer of foam padding around the outside, which helps to provide cushioning and support for the body.

The yoga wheel is versatile and can be used in a variety of ways. It can be used to support backbends, stretches, and inversions, as well as to help deepen poses and increase flexibility. By using a yoga wheel, practitioners can safely and effectively explore new postures and movements that might otherwise be difficult to achieve.

The use of a yoga wheel has numerous benefits for the body and mind. Physically, it can help to improve posture, strengthen the core, and relieve tension and stiffness in the muscles. Mentally, it can promote relaxation, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being.

Incorporating a yoga wheel into your practice can be a fun and challenging way to deepen your practice and explore new possibilities. However, it is important to use the wheel safely and mindfully, under the guidance of a qualified yoga teacher or instructor.

Vedam EVA Yoga Wheel For Men & Women

This yoga wheel is an essential tool for both men and women who want to improve their yoga practice. The wheel comes in a refreshing Aqua color and measures 6''x13'' which makes it perfect for travel. The yoga ring helps with deep tissue massage, back pain relief, and improving body posture. It is sweat-resistant and eco-friendly, making it a sustainable option for your yoga practice. Get this yoga wheel and elevate your yoga experience today!

Vedam EVA Yoga Wheel For Men & Women (Colour Aqua), size 6''x13'', Yoga Ring For Deep Tissue Massage, Back Pain Relief, Improving Body Posture, Sweat Resistant & Eco-Friendly
5 (1)
1,299 1,999
Strauss Yoga Wheel

This is a popular yoga prop that helps deepen your stretches and improve your flexibility. Its circular shape is designed to support your spine and assist you in challenging yoga poses. The wheel is made of durable materials and comes in different sizes and colors to suit your needs. With regular use, the Strauss yoga wheel can enhance your yoga practice and promote relaxation and mindfulness.

Strauss Yoga Wheel, (Purple)
4.4 (243)
919 2,999
TORMETI Yoga Wheel

This yoga wheel is a high-quality dharma wheel designed to enhance your yoga practice by providing a deep tissue massage and back pain relief. Measuring 12 x 5 inches, this wheel is the perfect accessory for stretching and improving flexibility. The Pro Series is made from durable materials, making it the strongest and most comfortable option available. With its sleek black and green design, this yoga wheel is a stylish and practical addition to any yogi's toolkit.

TORMETI Yoga Wheel - [Pro Series] Strongest & Most Comfortable Dharma Wheel Deep Tissue Massage, Perfect Accessory for Back Pain Relief Stretching , 12 X 5 Inch Basic ((Black & Green))
4.4 (587)
1,199 2,599
Wiselife Yoga Wheel For Men & Women

This is a versatile and eco-friendly tool designed for men and women to enhance their yoga practice and overall fitness routine. With a big circle wheel measuring 13 x 6.5 inches, this sweat-resistant device can be used for yoga poses, abs workouts, deep tissue massage, and back pain relief. It's perfect for stretching and backbends and is made of high-quality materials to provide durability and stability.

Wiselife Yoga Wheel For Men & Women | Big Circle Wheel For Yoga, Abs, Home Training, Deep Tissue Massage, Back Pain Relief, Stretching, Back Bends | Sweat Resistant & Eco-Friendly | 13 x 6.5 inch
4.2 (8)
1,495 2,492
Krevia Inner ABS Yoga Wheel Yoga Wheel

This yoga wheel is a popular fitness tool for yoga enthusiasts. Measuring 33cm x 13cm, it's the perfect size for both home and gym workouts. Made with high-quality ABS material, this yoga wheel is durable and comfortable to use. It can help improve balance, flexibility, and core strength while providing a deep tissue massage. It's a great addition to any yoga or fitness routine and can be used by beginners or advanced practitioners alike.

Krevia Inner ABS Yoga Wheel Yoga wheel Circle Roller Gym Workout Back Training Tool Home Slimming Fitness Bodybuilding Equipment Yoga Exercise Gym Yoga Accessories, 1Pc(33cm x 13cm)
4.4 (183)
1,099 1,599
Product Price
Vedam EVA Yoga Wheel For Men & Women (Colour Aqua), size 6''x13'', Yoga Ring For Deep Tissue Massage, Back Pain Relief, Improving Body Posture, Sweat Resistant & Eco-Friendly ₹ 1,299
Strauss Yoga Wheel, (Purple) ₹ 919
TORMETI Yoga Wheel - [Pro Series] Strongest & Most Comfortable Dharma Wheel Deep Tissue Massage, Perfect Accessory for Back Pain Relief Stretching , 12 X 5 Inch Basic ((Black & Green)) ₹ 1,199
Wiselife Yoga Wheel For Men & Women | Big Circle Wheel For Yoga, Abs, Home Training, Deep Tissue Massage, Back Pain Relief, Stretching, Back Bends | Sweat Resistant & Eco-Friendly | 13 x 6.5 inch ₹ 1,495
Krevia Inner ABS Yoga Wheel Yoga wheel Circle Roller Gym Workout Back Training Tool Home Slimming Fitness Bodybuilding Equipment Yoga Exercise Gym Yoga Accessories, 1Pc(33cm x 13cm) ₹ 1,099

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

