6 swimming essentials your kids need before hitting the pool during their 2026 summer vacation
Summer vacation means pool time! If your child is joining a swimming club, don't forget these must-have swimming essentials.
Our Picks
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SLOVIC Swimming Goggles for Kids 10-14 Years with Silicon Nose Bridge | Accessories for Kids | Anti-Fog & UV Protected Goggles for Kid | Swimming Glasses for Kid with Adjustable Straps | Blue
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Boldfit Swimming Goggles for Kids, Boys With Adjustable Strap Goggles for Swimming, Swimming Goggles for Girls Air Tight Swim Goggles for Kids, Swim Goggles - Black
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Boldfit Swimming Goggles for Men & Women with Adjustable Strap Anti Fog Goggles for Swimming Men Swimming Goggles for Women Air Tight Swim Goggles UV Protection Training Swim Goggles - ROSEO Blue
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ROVARS Electroplated Swimming Goggles for Kids with Nose & Ear Plugs, Leakproff Full Frame with Adjustable Strap, Anti Fog and UV Protection for Boys & Girls (Multicolour, Above 6 Years)
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Kids Swimming Goggles - Swimming Goggles Kids Boys Girls 4-12 Years, Large Lens Anti Fog Watertight Comfortable Swim Goggles for Kids Children (Pink & Green, Transparent)
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Storio Inflatable Swimming Arm Bands for Kids - Printed | Water Wings Floaties for Toddlers | Swim Floatation Sleeves for Boys & Girls | Pool Safety Arm Floats for Swimming Training & Fun
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SILENCIO Inflatable Float Bands for Kids & Adults, Arm Water Wings for Swimming Pool Safety, Lightweight Swim Floaties
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Koochie-Koo Cute Cartoon Crab Printed Cool Beach/Pool Party Float Arm Band Swimming Trainer Vest Life Jacket Safety Gear for Baby Boys and Girls 22 to 55 lbs (Pack of 1, Green)
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1 Pair Arm Floaties for Kid Pool Floats Sleeves Swimming Arm Float Rings for Kid Adult Water Sports Learning Swim Training
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Lifelong Floater for All Holding Angles| Kick Board for Floating| Training Accessories| Floats for Kids| Board for Kids| Float Pad| Pink
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VFK by Xtrim 25mm Extra Thick Swimming Kick Board, Swimming Floater for Adults & Kids, Kickboard for Beginners Training, Swim Float Pad with All Holding Angles, Equipment for Swimmers
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Fitness Mantra® Swimming Floater for Adults & Kids |Kick Board| Swimming Equipment| Swimming Board|1 Piece|
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Arrowmax Swimming Kickboard for Kids and Adults – EVA Foam Swim Training Board with Ergonomic Grip – Swim Aid for Beginners and Advanced Swimmers – Lightweight and Durable (Pink)
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Leosportz Sports Drawstring Bag Backpack for Men Women - Basketball Bag Gym Backpack Dedicated Shoe Compartment | Waterproof Large Space Gym Bag (Drawstring, Orange, 22 liter)
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FLICKIT Pro Drawstring Sports Backpack with Shoe Compartment | Waterproof Gym & Football Bag | Mesh Side Pockets | Dual Zip Storage
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The Rosette Imprint 3-in-1 Waterproof Swim Bag Set for Kids - Tote with Wet & Dry Compartments and Pouch - Pool Bag for Boys & Girls - Dark Blue Transport Design
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Arctic Fox 15 Liters Draw String Bag Black Backpack
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WHACKK Aqua Unisex Swimming Equipment Bag|Water Sports|Dry Bags|Wet Pocket|Accessories|Beach Bag|Storage Swim Gym Gears|Drawstring Backpack|Netball Backpack|Pocket for Cap and Goggles (Red Black)
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KiddoPanti Girls Graphic Printed Swimwear | Polyester Spandex Stretch One Piece Swimsuit | Quick Dry Beachwear for Kids | Age 1-14 Years, Lavender & Navy Unicorn Rainbow - 6-8Y
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SLOVIC Swimming Costume for Kids [13-14 Years] | Kids Dress for Swimming Pool | Unisex Swimmings Costume for Boys & Girls | Boys Swimmings Costumes with Quick Dry & Chlorine Resistance Material
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LEBAMI Kids Girls One piece Swimsuit Combo Kit | Frock Swim Costume with Goggles, Cap, Swimming Tube, Nose Clip & Earplugs | Pool & Beach Swimming Kit(Blue,4-5 Y)
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ROVARS Girls UFDS Navy Blue Green_4-5YRS
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THE MORNING PLAY Morex Girls Swimming Costume, Multi-Sport Poly Spandex Swimwear for Swimming, Diving, Cycling, Aerobics (in, Age, 11 Years, 12 Years, Regular, Light Blue)
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Lifelong Swimming Cap for Kids | Waterproof Silicone Swim Cap for Boys & Girls| Swimming Pool Cap| Swimming Accessories | Easy Fit Head Cap for Kids (Navy Blue)
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Proberos® Swimming Cap for Girls, Waterproof Elastic PU Coated Ideal All Head Shape, Silicone Easy fit No Hair Pulling Chlorine Resistant Swim Kids Age 3-12
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Lifelong Swimming Combo Kit for Kids 5+ Years| Swimming Goggles, Swim Cap with Earplug, NoseClip| Easy Fit Swimming Accessories| Waterproof Swimming Cap| Anti-Fog Glasses(Blue)
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SLOVIC Swimming Cap for Kids [Unicorn] | Swimming Cap for Girls & Boys | Swimming Pool Caps for Kids | No Hair Pulling & Chlorine Resistant | Free Size Swimming Caps for Kids
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JASPO Velocity Silicone Swimming Cap | Unisex Swim Cap for Men & Women | Stretchable, Anti-Slip, Waterproof Cap for Pool, Training & Professional Swimming | Blue
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Swimming is one of the best activities for kids during the summer vacation, as it provides a fun, low-impact workout while helping improve their strength, flexibility, coordination, and overall fitness. It also helps children stay active and cool during hot summer days, making it a perfect seasonal activity.
To ensure your child enjoys every swimming session safely and comfortably, having the right essentials is important. Items such as swimming caps, goggles, kickboards, arm bands, and comfortable swimwear can make a big difference in their experience. However, if you are unsure where to buy them, here are some of the options based on customer reviews, material quality, durability, and budget-friendly pricing. Read on to explore their detailed benefits and our recommendations below.
Swimming goggles
Goggles are essential for protecting children’s eyes from chlorine and irritation. They improve underwater vision and help kids swim confidently. Adjustable straps and anti-fog lenses make goggles more comfortable and practical. UV-protected goggles are especially useful for outdoor swimming pools and beach vacations during sunny summer days.
Swim Floats and Arm Bands
For beginners and younger children, swim floats, arm bands, and inflatable tubes provide additional support in water. These accessories help kids feel safe while learning basic swimming skills.
Swimming Kickboards
Kickboards are useful training accessories for kids learning swimming techniques. They help children practise kicking movements while improving balance and confidence in water. Swimming coaches often use kickboards during beginner lessons.{{/usCountry}}
Kickboards are useful training accessories for kids learning swimming techniques. They help children practise kicking movements while improving balance and confidence in water. Swimming coaches often use kickboards during beginner lessons.{{/usCountry}}
Swim Bags{{/usCountry}}
Swim Bags{{/usCountry}}
A waterproof swim bag helps organise all swimming essentials in one place. Kids can carry their costumes, towels, goggles, slippers, and other accessories easily without making a mess. Many swim bags come with separate wet compartments for storing damp clothes after swimming.{{/usCountry}}
A waterproof swim bag helps organise all swimming essentials in one place. Kids can carry their costumes, towels, goggles, slippers, and other accessories easily without making a mess. Many swim bags come with separate wet compartments for storing damp clothes after swimming.{{/usCountry}}
Swimming Costumes
A swimming costume helps to prevent chafing and irritation caused by wet clothes, while many designs offer added protection from the sun's harmful UV rays during outdoor swimming sessions. Additionally, dedicated swimwear supports hygiene standards at pools and water parks.
Swimming caps
Swimming caps help protect hair from chlorine, saltwater, and dirt. They also keep hair away from the face, making swimming easier and more comfortable. Caps maintain pool hygiene by preventing loose hair from entering the water.
Why is swimming one of the best outdoor activity for children?
- Builds water safety skills: Learning to swim helps children stay safe around pools, beaches, lakes, and other water bodies, reducing the risk of drowning.
- Improves physical fitness: Swimming works the entire body, helping kids build strength, endurance, flexibility, and coordination without putting stress on their joints.
- Supports heart and lung health: Regular swimming improves cardiovascular fitness and lung capacity, promoting long-term health.
- Promotes mental well-being: Being active in the water can reduce stress, improve mood, and help children feel more relaxed and focused.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)