Planning to start strength training? Fitness expert explains how dumbbells help in safe weightlifting at home

Just started lifting? Instead of jumping straight into heavy workout sessions, begin with dumbbells. Dumbbells are beginner-friendly, easy to handle, and require far less space than most gym machines, making them a practical and effective choice to start your strength training with. Training with dumbbells as a beginner adds on another benefit of building the perfect form, which helps in the long run to prevent injuries and strains.

Want to start lifting? A expert explains why dumbbells are the perfect start(Freepik)

Fitness expert Mridul Arora tells HealthShots: “Dumbbells are a smart choice for beginners, as they save space and offer flexibility in weight progression. Starting with lighter weights and mastering technique first significantly reduces the risk of strain and injury while helping build long-term strength.”

Benefits of dumbbells for strength training

Using dumbbells improves muscular balance, stability, and functional fitness by allowing joints to move naturally and independently. They are effective for building muscle, boosting metabolism, and supporting heart health, making them suitable for both beginners and experienced users who want to correct strength imbalances.

How to choose dumbbells?

According to the expert, the best dumbbells to buy are adjustable dumbbells, as they take up less space and offer a wide weight range. Beginners should start with a 5-50 lb set (2.5-22kg) or a lighter 3-25 lb set, while experienced lifters should consider higher-weight options. However, using lighter weights and progressing the weight still has much less potential for strain on muscles than beginning with heavier weights.

Types of dumbbells

{{^usCountry}} There are three types of dumbbells: fixed, adjustable, and selectorized. Fixed dumbbells are made to last a long time, have a set weight, and can't be changed. You can change the weight of adjustables with plates, and their parts can be switched out. You can quickly change the weights of selectorised dumbbells by turning a dial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are three types of dumbbells: fixed, adjustable, and selectorized. Fixed dumbbells are made to last a long time, have a set weight, and can't be changed. You can change the weight of adjustables with plates, and their parts can be switched out. You can quickly change the weights of selectorised dumbbells by turning a dial. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Essential dumbbell exercises for beginners {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Essential dumbbell exercises for beginners {{/usCountry}}

If you're new to lifting, compound exercises like squats, lunges, chest presses, shoulder presses, and bent-over rows will help you build strength in more than one muscle group at a time. Bicep curls and tricep extensions can also help you define your arms. As a beginner, only do these exercises a few times and make sure you do them correctly before adding weight or making them harder.

Common mistakes to avoid

The expert points out some common mistakes that many new gym-goers have is using too-heavy weights, which can lead to poor form and an increased risk of injury. Other common mistakes include performing exercises too quickly, failing to warm up or breathe properly, and not allowing your muscles enough time to rest and recover after workouts. People who are new to the gym should take their time, pay attention to their bodies while working out, and ensure that the exercises are performed correctly.

How often should beginners train with dumbbells?

One way for beginners to build strength and endurance is to lift weights with dumbbells two to three times a week, taking days off in between sessions to let their muscles recover. You can also do short dumbbell lifting sessions that last 20 to 40 minutes and work out your whole body.

Note: At first, it's more important to stick to your lifting routine than how hard you work out. You can start adding more frequency and weight once your strength and endurance have gotten better over time.

Frequently Asked Questions Are they safe to use? Yes, they're safe to use. However, it is always recommended to begin with lighter weights.

What should i look for when buying? Key features to look for include durability, which is defined by the type of material used, and grip.

How do i clean my dumbbells? Simply wipe them down with a damp cloth to remove sweat and dust, avoiding harsh chemicals, and keep them dry to prevent rusting.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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