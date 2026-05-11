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Thinking of using a tummy trimmer? Fitness expert reveals what to expect and how to use it effectively

Want a quick and effective way to tone your belly? Tummy trimmers are one of the equipment that may support your weight loss efforts.

Published on: May 11, 2026 10:13 am IST
By Ishika Narang
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Reducing tummy fat isn’t easy, mainly because the body doesn’t support spot reduction due to factors like hormones, sleep, stress, and overall diet playing a significant role. But certain exercise tools can take you closer to your goals. Tummy trimmers are one such equipment that work by strengthening your core muscles, helping your abs become tighter and stronger, which can make your stomach appear more toned over time. Additionally, they encourage you to stay active, which contributes slightly to overall calorie burning.

Tummy trimmers for belly fat(Freepik)

“Tummy trimmers can work when used regularly with exercise, helping strengthen core muscles, improve posture, and support workouts. However, lasting belly fat loss still depends on diet and overall fitness," Dr Surender Pal Singh, Head of Physiotherapy Department at the CK Birla Hospital.

What are the tummy trimmers?

A tummy trimmer is a resistance-based fitness tool (usually with elastic bands or springs) designed to:

  • Engage your core muscles
  • Support ab workouts
  • Improve flexibility and posture

Unlike gym machines, it’s:

  • Lightweight
  • Affordable
  • Easy to use at home

Do tummy trimmers really reduce belly fat?

Tummy tucks and body trimmers aren’t designed to directly reduce belly fat. Fat loss is gradual. It happens when you maintain a calorie deficit balanced diet with regular exercise. There’s no such thing as spot reduction, so you can’t lose fat from just one area like the abdomen. Active trimmers that involve movement can help strengthen your core muscles, including the abs and back, which may improve muscle tone and posture over time, but that’s different from actually burning fat. On the other hand, passive trimmers do very little in terms of fat loss and are to be combined with exercises and a balanced diet, says the expert.

How should one choose?

It is important to focus on devices that need your active participation. These include resistance equipment, bands and core body workout tools, which help in building muscle and providing a toned belly. Avoid products such as slimming belts and vibrating massagers that don't provide you any real health benefit even if they claim otherwise. Ultimately, fat loss is the result of regular exercise, combined with a balanced diet.

  • How long does it take to see results?

    The result depends on various factors like diet, lifestyle changes, and also the additional exercises you include.

  • Does it help in getting six-pack abs?

    Yes, as it works on building the core strength.

  • Is it safe to use daily?

    Yes, it is safe to use daily, but it is advisable to consult an expert.

 
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Home / Shop Now / HealthandWellness / Thinking of using a tummy trimmer? Fitness expert reveals what to expect and how to use it effectively
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